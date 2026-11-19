NASA: Voyager 1 reaches historic one light-day distance from Earth after 47-year journey

In a milestone that underscores the staggering scale of the cosmos and the endurance of 20th-century engineering, NASA has confirmed that the Voyager 1 space probe has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth. Launched nearly five decades ago, the venerable craft is now approximately 26 billion kilometers (about 16.15 billion miles) away from its home planet, becoming the first human-made object to achieve such a profound distance.

Photo: ESA by Euclid Consortium, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Galaxy cluster Abell 2390

A Journey Into the Interstellar Void

Voyager 1 began its odyssey on September 5, 1977. While its primary mission focused on the exploration of Jupiter and Saturn, the probe’s trajectory eventually carried it far beyond the planetary neighborhood. In 2012, it made history by crossing the heliopause—the boundary where the solar wind meets the interstellar medium—officially entering interstellar space.

Currently hurtling through the void at a velocity of approximately 17 kilometers per second (roughly 38,000 miles per hour), Voyager 1 remains a functional scientific outpost. Despite the extreme cold and the diminishing power from its radioisotope thermoelectric generator, two scientific instruments continue to operate on board, transmitting data back across the vast expanse of the solar system.

Comparing the Twin Pioneers

Although Voyager 2 was launched 16 days prior to its twin, it follows a different trajectory and maintains a slightly slower speed of approximately 15.4 kilometers per second. This difference in velocity means that Voyager 2 will not reach the one-light-day milestone for another decade. NASA estimates that Voyager 2 will hit this specific distance marker in November 2035.

Spacecraft Velocity One Light-Day Milestone Voyager 1 ~17 km/s Achieved (approx. 49 years post-launch) Voyager 2 ~15.4 km/s Projected: November 2035

The achievement serves as a testament to the longevity of the Voyager program. These probes, carrying the "Golden Records" intended for any extraterrestrial civilizations that might encounter them, remain humanity's furthest ambassadors, pushing the boundaries of known space into the uncharted territory of the Milky Way.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.