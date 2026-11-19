Massive prehistoric creature from South Africa: growth rings inside a bone revealed a shocking scale

Inside a fragment of fossilized bone from South Africa, paleontologists found a pattern of growth rings resembling those of a tree. By counting these lines, researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand determined that the animal was only three years old when it died. Yet, at this tender age, the creature already weighed approximately 440 kilograms-four times the mass of its closest contemporaries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Paleontologists work in the Fayum Desert

This specimen, named Nyana rooiwalnesis, lived roughly 200 million years ago. It belongs to the sauropodomorphs, a group of ancestral herbivores that began as small, bipedal creatures before eventually evolving into the legendary long-necked giants like the brachiosaurus. The sheer scale of Nyana at such a young age suggests that the biological mechanism for rapid mass gain appeared much earlier in the evolutionary timeline than previously assumed. The machinery for becoming a giant was already operational long before the era of the hundred-ton titans.

Because the skeleton was only partially preserved, the team relied on high-precision technology to map the animal's anatomy. Using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, they applied powerful X-ray beams to create detailed 3D models of the skull, including the palate and the cranial box, without damaging the fragile fossils. This imaging allowed the researchers to pinpoint Nyana's exact position on the dinosaur family tree.

The findings, published in Royal Society Open Science, do more than just redefine growth rates; they hint at a prehistoric map of the world. The analysis revealed a close kinship between this South African species and Sarahsaurus, a relative found in North America. If this connection is definitively confirmed, it implies the existence of a "biogeographic bridge"-a land route that allowed early Jurassic populations to migrate between southern Africa and western North America.

While Nyana provides a glimpse into the rapid expansion of dinosaur size, the discovery remains a study of potential. Had the three-year-old survived to adulthood, evidence suggests it would have weighed several tons, marking a pivotal shift in how the ancestors of the world's largest land animals conquered their environment.