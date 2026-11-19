New measurements estimate the Milky Way's mass at 1.19 trillion suns

Measuring the mass of the Milky Way is a problem of indirect evidence. Because the vast majority of our galaxy consists of dark matter-which neither emits nor reflects light-astronomers cannot simply count its contents. Instead, they must infer the mass by observing how gravity pulls on the visible objects that orbit the galactic center.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Galaxy

A recent analysis by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) collaboration has produced a new estimate: the Milky Way weighs approximately 1.19 trillion solar masses. This figure comes with a recorded uncertainty of about 11%, which tightens to 8% for regions closer to the center. While previous studies have often conflicted-some suggesting a "light" galaxy and others a much heavier one-the DESI result attempts to reconcile these discrepancies through a massive increase in sample size and a rigorous calibration of the instruments.

The Mechanics of the Scale

The fundamental logic of the measurement is gravitational: the heavier an object is, the faster surrounding bodies must move to maintain their orbit and avoid falling inward. By tracking the velocities of stars and satellite galaxies on the outskirts of the Milky Way, scientists can calculate the total mass required to keep those objects in motion.

To refine this, the DESI team studied more than 10,000 distant stars located in the galactic halo, a sparse spherical region extending from 30,000 to 310,000 light-years from the center. The team fused two distinct types of data: spectroscopic information from DESI, which reveals the chemical composition and radial velocity of stars, and astrometric data from the Gaia space telescope, which tracks their precise movement across the sky.

Testing the Model

The strength of this finding lies not just in the data, but in the pre-verification process. Before applying their methods to the real sky, the researchers created six detailed computer simulations of virtual galaxies. They "observed" these models from various angles and intentionally introduced the types of errors and gaps typical of ground-based telescopes. This process allowed the team to calibrate their tools and identify exactly where the measurements were likely to fail.

The resulting figure of 1.19 trillion solar masses supports the existence of a massive, extended halo of dark matter that reaches far beyond the visible disk. However, the study also highlights a critical limit of the current claim: the models used to reach this number assume the Milky Way is perfectly spherical and in a state of equilibrium.

The evidence suggests that the galaxy is likely less symmetrical and more subject to gravitational disturbances than these ideal models allow. While the DESI data provides a high-precision benchmark, the next challenge for astronomers is to move away from static geometric shapes and develop a more dynamic model of the galaxy's structure.