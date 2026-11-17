What kicks off evolution: a change in size, not a fight for survival

In a quiet corner of the evolutionary playbook, a long-held assumption is cracking. For decades, biologists have leaned on the idea that species diverge primarily through competition. The logic was straightforward: two lineages occupy the same niche, they fight for food or space, and natural selection pushes them apart until they become distinct species. It is a narrative of conflict. But new research suggests the opening move might be far less dramatic, and considerably more accidental. It may simply be a shift in size.

Photo: Wikipedia by Biswarup Ganguly, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Evolution

Brian Jennings, a biologist at the University of California, Riverside, has proposed a mechanism that bypasses the initial pressure of rivalry. In a study published in the Evolutionary Journal of the Linnean Society, Jennings argues that a simple change in body size can kickstart evolutionary divergence before any significant competition occurs. This isn't about survival of the fittest in the traditional sense; it is about geometry, proportion, and the accidental creation of new possibilities.

To understand why this matters, consider the concept of allometry. In biology, this term describes how the proportions of an organism change as its overall size changes. It is not a uniform scaling, like blowing up a photograph. When a mouse grows into the size of a elephant, its bones don't just get thicker in a simple 1-to-1 ratio; their structural requirements change entirely. Jennings applied this principle to a specific group of animals: the pygopodids, a family of Australian legless lizards. These creatures are unusual in their own right, often with tails up to 4.5 times longer than their bodies. By analyzing museum specimens-1,755 individuals across 31 species-Jennings looked at the relationships between their snout length, tail length, and body circumference.

The data revealed a pattern that defies the classic model of proportional scaling. In species that had diverged relatively recently-fewer than two million years ago-the proportions did not shift in a smooth, predictable way. Instead, they broke. Jennings calls this "dissociative scaling." A change in overall size didn't just stretch the animal; it decoupled its features. A lizard might evolve a disproportionately massive body circumference or an exceptionally long tail in a way that was not functionally optimized at that moment. It was, in essence, evolutionary noise.

This leads to a two-stage model of early divergence. The first stage is dissociative scaling, where the internal proportions of the body "break" in response to size changes, creating new, often extreme combinations of traits. The second stage is re-adaptation. Over time, natural selection acts on these random variations, smoothing out the kinks and turning accidental shapes into functional advantages. The trait didn't start as a solution to a problem; it started as a side effect of being bigger or smaller.

This reframing has significant implications for how we view ecological niches. If a lineage simply gets bigger or smaller, its new proportions might inadvertently unlock new environments or feeding strategies. A slightly different body shape might allow an animal to squeeze into burrows its ancestors couldn't enter, or alter how it processes prey. Jennings refers to this as "niche scaling." The animal doesn't compete its way into a new niche; it stumbles into one due to the geometric consequences of its own growth.

"Inter-specific competition is not a necessary condition for initial divergence," Jennings notes. This doesn't diminish the role of natural selection, which remains the ultimate editor of evolutionary history. However, it clarifies the draft. By identifying size change as a primary driver, the theory fills a gap in our understanding of speciation. It explains the "how" of the first steps, showing that evolution often begins not with a battle, but with a change in shape.