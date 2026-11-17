Chimp Brain Gene Silence Traced to Ancient Viral Infection

A genetic silence exists in the brains of chimpanzees, and it was caused by a ghost from the deep evolutionary past. While humans and chimpanzees share a vast majority of their DNA, a critical divergence occurred millions of years ago when an ancient virus struck the ancestors of modern chimps, leaving a permanent mark on their genome that altered the trajectory of their cognitive development.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Werner Ustorf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Homo erectus, reconstruction, Natural History Museum, London

The culprit is an endogenous retrovirus known as PTERV1. These types of viruses do not simply infect a host; they integrate their own genetic code directly into the host's DNA, turning themselves into hereditary blueprints passed from parent to offspring over countless generations. In the lineage leading to chimpanzees, PTERV1 inserted itself into a precise location in the genome. In humans, this specific viral imprint is absent.

This absence is significant because of its proximity to a gene called LINC00662. In humans, this gene is highly active during the early stages of brain formation, where it orchestrates the development of nerve cells and the intricate wiring of neurons. In chimpanzees, however, LINC00662 remains dormant. The reason is a biological defense mechanism: when the chimpanzee ancestor's body detected the foreign viral code of PTERV1, it triggered methylation-a process that adds chemical "tags" to the DNA to silence the intruder. This chemical shield was too broad; it didn't just shut down the virus, it accidentally muted the neighboring LINC00662 gene as well.

Researchers from Lund University tested this hypothesis using brain organoids-three-dimensional clusters of cells grown from human and chimpanzee stem cells. The contrast was stark: the human organoids showed robust activity of LINC00662, while the chimpanzee versions remained silent. To prove the causal link, the team used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to surgically remove the PTERV1 viral remnants from the chimpanzee DNA. Once the viral "interference" was gone, the LINC00662 gene immediately switched on.

This finding, published in Science Advances, highlights a nuance in evolutionary biology: the complexity of the human brain may not have required the invention of entirely new genes. Instead, it may have resulted from the preservation of a gene that was accidentally deactivated in our closest relatives. As Professor Johan Jakobsson notes, the ability to understand these regulatory switches reveals why humans and chimpanzees are so similar yet so fundamentally different.

The study suggests that our evolutionary path was shaped not only by mutations and adaptations but by ancient battles with infections. By examining other "viral archives" hidden in the genome, scientists hope to determine if similar ancient insertions influence modern neurological health and the specific predispositions of the human mind.