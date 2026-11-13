Physicists Control a Single Atomic Nucleus Without Electron Mediation

At the center of every atom lies a profound disparity in magnetic strength. The electron spin is a potent, active magnet, easily manipulated by external tools. In contrast, the nuclear spin is thousands of times weaker and effectively shielded, acting as a quiet, isolated world that has long been considered nearly unreachable for direct manipulation at the nanoscale.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Collision of atomic nuclei

Until now, the standard approach to influencing a nucleus was indirect. Researchers relied on "hyperfine interaction," where the electron acts as a mediator or translator, passing an impulse from the external environment to the nucleus. However, a team at Delft University of Technology, led by Hester Wennema, has demonstrated that this mediator is not always necessary.

Using a modified scanning tunneling microscope capable of directing electrical signals at individual atoms, the team applied two signals simultaneously-one targeting the electron and one targeting the nucleus. As reported in Nature Communications, the researchers found they could flip the nuclear spin even under conditions where the nucleus was practically decoupled from the electron. According to fundamental physics expectations, the nucleus should not have responded to the microscope's electrical signals on its own.

The Precision of Resonance

The team achieved this control by adapting the principle of double magnetic resonance to a single atom. In the quantum realm, a spin state changes only when exposed to a signal of a very specific frequency. This is analogous to a musical instrument: a string only vibrates when its specific note is struck. Because the "notes" of nuclear spin are hundreds or thousands of times lower than those of electron spin, the two can be addressed independently.

The evidence confirms that controlling a single nuclear spin is possible without electronic mediation. This reveals that the nuclear magnet is more sensitive to external influences than previously assumed. However, the exact physical mechanism that allows the microscope's signal to "reach" the nucleus bypassing the electron remains an unsolved puzzle.

Implications for Quantum Storage

The very isolation that once made the nucleus inaccessible is what makes it scientifically valuable. Because nuclear spins rarely interact with their surroundings, they do not succumb to the external noise that causes electrons to lose their quantum states rapidly. This makes the nucleus an ideal candidate for long-term quantum information storage.

The ability to write to and read from a single nucleus without relying on an electronic translator suggests a path toward ultra-stable quantum memory. The remaining challenge for physicists is to identify the mechanism behind this direct sensitivity. Determining how the signal bypasses the electron will define the limits of how precisely we can control matter at its smallest possible scale.