Mantle Movement, Not Ice, May Explain the Billion-Year Gap in Rock Records

In the Grand Canyon, geologists can touch a gap in time. Layers of rock formed 1.7 billion years ago sit directly beneath strata that are only 500 million years old. Between them, the record is missing roughly 1 billion years. This phenomenon, known as the Great Unconformity, is not unique to the United States; similar gaps appear in the geological records of Scotland, China, and Australia. For decades, these missing layers-which should have preserved evidence of the biological explosion that preceded the Cambrian period-posed a persistent puzzle.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Алексей Трофимов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The birth of a new ocean: the split of the continent

The prevailing explanation attributed the erasure to massive ice ages, suggesting that planetary glaciation stripped away the surface. However, a study published in Nature by researchers at the University of Wollongong in Australia offers a different mechanism. The team argues that the cause was not climatic, but tectonic: the slow, deep movement of the Earth's mantle.

Using computer modeling, the researchers identified mantle convection-the flow of heated material between the crust and the core-as the driving force. Approximately 1 billion years ago, these deep currents pushed against the Earth's crust, forcing continental blocks, including the ancient Laurentia and the territories of modern-day China and the Baltic region, to rise. This uplift transformed flat continental surfaces into steep slopes.

Once elevated, these regions became highly vulnerable to erosion. Wind, water, and glacial action rapidly broke down the ancient rock, washing the resulting sediment into the oceans. Had the surface remained level, the rock layers might have persisted. Instead, the uplift exposed them to the elements, stripping away the geological record. Hundreds of millions of years later, around 540 million years ago, these denuded continents began to sink back beneath the sea level. As they submerged, new marine sediments settled on top of the eroded basement rock, creating the distinct boundary visible today.

This model explains the uneven distribution of the Great Unconformity. The gaps are most pronounced in regions where crustal movement during that period was most intense, linking the missing time directly to the dynamic processes beneath our feet rather than to surface climate alone.