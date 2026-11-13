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Earth likely made its own oceans during formation, not by comet bombardment

Science

For decades, the origin of Earth's oceans has been framed as a cosmic delivery service. The prevailing theory suggested that water arrived on the young, scorched planet via a relentless bombardment of icy comets and meteorites from the frigid outer reaches of the solar system. However, new evidence suggests that Earth may not have been a passive recipient of water, but rather its own manufacturer.

Earth in the past, model
Photo: NASA website
Earth in the past, model

Researchers from the University of New Mexico have proposed a mechanism where water was an inevitable byproduct of the planet's formation. During the process of pebble accretion-where Earth grew by collecting small rocky particles-the planet was enveloped in a dense, hydrogen-rich atmosphere under extreme heat. In this environment, the chemistry of the surface transformed the atmosphere into a planetary-scale water factory.

To test this, a team led by PhD student Susmita Garay and Professor Zachary Sharp simulated the conditions of the early Earth in a laboratory. They exposed silicate rocks to temperatures ranging from 1,200 to 1,400 degrees Celsius within an environment of pure hydrogen. The result was a precise chemical reaction: hydrogen from the atmosphere reacted with iron oxide present in the rocky debris. This process stripped the oxygen from the iron, converting it into metallic iron and releasing water vapor as a byproduct.

The speed of this reaction was striking, occurring within minutes. When the team scaled these laboratory findings to the dimensions and conditions of the primordial Earth, the calculations indicated that this mechanism could have produced an amount of water equivalent to hundreds of modern Earth oceans.

This finding, published in Nature Geoscience, shifts the scale of the conversation regarding habitability in the universe. If rocky planets the size of Earth typically undergo a phase of high-temperature, hydrogen-rich atmospheric development, water becomes a "built-in" feature rather than a rare gift from passing comets. It suggests that the ingredients for life are more common across the galaxy than previously thought, as water production may be a standard consequence of planetary growth.

This does not entirely rule out the role of extraterrestrial ice; the exact ratio of "home-grown" water versus cosmic delivery remains an open question. However, the evidence establishes that the early Earth had the internal chemical capacity to forge its own oceans from the heat and gas of its birth.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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