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Amygdala Cells Decide Which Mundane Details Enter Long-Term Memory

Science

Imagine a series of images flashing before your eyes: a random landscape, a stranger's face, a common household object. Most of these moments vanish almost instantly. But some stick. For a long time, scientists believed that only high-stakes emotions-like terror or intense joy-acted as the glue that bound these images to our long-term memory. However, new evidence suggests a more subtle process is at work. Inside the brain, a small cluster of cells is acting as a selective filter, deciding which mundane details are worth keeping, even when there is no obvious emotional charge.

Human brain visualization
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Human brain visualization

This filtering happens within the amygdala, a small almond-shaped structure in the temporal lobe. While traditionally viewed as the brain's alarm system for fear and anxiety, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University have found that the amygdala also functions as a gatekeeper for episodic memory. It doesn't just color a memory with emotion; it signals the rest of the brain that a specific object is significant enough to be stored.

The discovery relied on a rare opportunity to observe the human brain in real time. Researchers, led by Wael Rutishauser, analyzed data from 112 patients who had electrodes implanted in their brains to monitor epileptic seizures. This allowed the team to record the electrical firing of individual neurons while patients viewed unfamiliar pictures.

The team found that certain neurons in the amygdala are tuned to specific categories, such as faces, animals, or landscapes. When a neuron specifically tuned to a category fired with high intensity upon seeing a matching image, the patient was far more likely to remember that image later in the day. By comparing the real-time neural spikes during viewing with the patients' subsequent recall, the researchers established a direct link: the intensity of the amygdala's response predicted whether the image would be successfully encoded into memory.

These findings, published in Nature Neuroscience and supported by the NIH BRAIN Initiative, were validated across two independent datasets to ensure the pattern wasn't accidental. Lead author Jiayan Xiao noted that this indicates the amygdala is involved in episodic memory at a much deeper level than previously recognized.

While these results demonstrate a mechanism within the human brain, the implications extend to clinical understanding. The research suggests that memory deficits seen in conditions like Alzheimer's disease or temporal lobe epilepsy might stem from a failure of this filtering mechanism. If the amygdala cannot correctly flag which information is important, the brain fails to move those experiences into long-term storage. This insight provides a potential target for future therapies, such as neuromodulation, aimed at restoring the selective activity of these critical neurons.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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