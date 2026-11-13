Standard reactors are obsolete: tiny armored spheres survived heat that would melt old systems

Conventional nuclear fuel is often viewed as a massive, singular entity that demands complex cooling systems to prevent a catastrophic meltdown. However, researchers at the NPO "LUCH" Research Institute have developed a structural approach that transforms radiation protection into a microscopic armor. By encapsulating fuel into tiny spheres, they have created a system capable of containing fission products at temperatures reaching 1,600 °C-a threshold typically associated with critical or emergency conditions in standard reactors.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by IAEA Imagebank, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Reactor

The Architecture of the Microsphere

The stability of this fuel relies on TRISO (tristructural-isotropic) coating. Rather than a simple uniform ball, each particle is a composite engine: a fuel kernel tightly enclosed by multiple concentric layers of pyrolytic carbon (PyC) and silicon carbide (SiC). These layers act as distinct mechanical and chemical barriers, functioning as hermetic containers that prevent radioactive fission products from escaping the sphere's boundary.

This structural design fundamentally alters the risk profile of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGR). Should the primary cooling system fail, the silicon carbide and carbon shells maintain their integrity, preventing the fuel from disintegrating under extreme heat.

From Calculation to Reactor Testing

To verify the resilience of this "armor," Andrey Mokrushin and his team at NPO "LUCH" conducted 13 reactor experiments. The testing was divided into two distinct phases: first, the fuel operated under normal conditions at 1,200 °C, and subsequently, it was subjected to 1,600 °C to simulate an accident scenario.

The evidence confirmed the concept's viability. The tests achieved a fuel burnup level of approximately 13.0%, demonstrating that the microspheres remained intact and functional even as deep nuclear reactions progressed under extreme thermal stress.

Scaling for Production

Following the successful laboratory validation, the project has transitioned to the development of an industrial-scale technology. NPO "LUCH" has launched a pilot production line capable of manufacturing up to 250,000 fuel compacts per year. This shift from experimental batches to systematic production marks a step toward the implementation of small-scale nuclear power plants and mobile nuclear energy installations.