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Hidden primates in Mato Grosso: remote lens footage forced a rewrite of evolutionary records

Science

On a rope bridge spanning a highway in Brazil's Mato Grosso state, a camera trap captured a moment that was easy to overlook: a large primate with a coat of black and rust-colored fur carefully navigating the taut cables. To a local driver, it was just another monkey crossing a dangerous gap. But for the geneticists analyzing the footage, this image served as the key to confirming the existence of Alouatta matogrossensis, a species long suspected but never definitively proven to science.

A screaming howler monkey in the tropical forest
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A screaming howler monkey in the tropical forest

The narrative of discovery could have been simple: scientists looked at a photo and spotted a new monkey. The reality was far more subtle. Visually, Alouatta matogrossensis is nearly indistinguishable from its close relative, Alouatta sara, which inhabits Bolivia. The differences in coloration-a slightly darker tone with a rusty hue-are so minute that they are impossible to detect without genetic analysis. Relying on appearance alone would have been a fatal error for taxonomy, potentially conflating two distinct evolutionary lines.

Because visual markers were insufficient, the researchers published in Communications Biology turned to the genome. They analyzed the genetic data of 11 howler monkey species across Central and South America, using samples accumulated over decades. This genomic analysis revealed that the population in Mato Grosso had separated from the main gene pool more than 500,000 years ago. This was not merely a photographic curiosity, but the confirmation of an evolutionary lineage that had survived in isolation.

The bridge as a scientific instrument

The Reconecta project, which built rope bridges over roads in Brazil, was originally designed as ecological infrastructure to prevent animals from dying under wheels. However, it inadvertently became a laboratory. Camera traps installed on these bridges for monitoring purposes collected thousands of images. Amidst the random scenes of forest life, the primate appeared-an individual that did not fit the profile of known regional species. This observation provided the starting point for the genetic analysis. Without these bridges and their accompanying cameras, the species likely would have remained unnamed for much longer, as its range overlaps with other howler monkeys and its physical differences are negligible.

Today, Alouatta matogrossensis stands on the brink of extinction. The city of Alta Floresta is expanding, vehicle traffic is increasing, and agricultural fields are encroaching on the forest. A primate that successfully isolated itself from its kin for 500,000 years now faces threats it does not know how to navigate. The very bridge where it was first filmed serves not only as a lifesaving structure but also as the most reliable evidence of its existence in the modern world.

The total number of known howler monkey species has reached 16. In the same study, researchers described another new species, Alouatta iroi, from the northern Amazon, estimated to be about 700,000 years old. Yet the case in Mato Grosso illustrates how human infrastructure, built with care, became the tool that allowed us to see what evolution had hidden behind superficial similarity.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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