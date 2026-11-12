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Mariana Trench microbes use a specific molecule to keep proteins folded under crushing pressure

Science

Imagine a mechanism so fragile that it shatters under the weight of a single human finger, yet persists at a depth where the ocean exerts more than a thousand atmospheres of pressure. In the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench, this is not a metaphor for resilience but a chemical reality maintained by a specific molecule. While the trench is often characterized as a biological void due to the crushing force and absolute darkness, recent expeditions, including one led by Richard Garriott in 2021, have confirmed that life not only endures here but employs precise molecular strategies to prevent structural collapse.

Ocean
Photo: unsplash.com by Caleb George seemoris, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ocean

The pressure at nearly 11,000 meters does not merely push against organisms; it threatens to distort the very proteins that define life. In standard conditions, high pressure forces water molecules to penetrate the loose structures of proteins, causing them to unfold and lose function. It also renders cell membranes rigid and prone to rupture. To counteract this, organisms in the hadal zone accumulate trimethylamine oxide, or TMAO. TMAO acts as a stabilizer. It does not simply add bulk; it modifies the hydration shell around proteins, maintaining the specific water-protein interactions necessary for structural integrity. By preserving the native folding of proteins and preventing membrane brittleness, TMAO allows cellular machinery to continue functioning despite the extreme compressive forces. This chemical adaptation is what permits complex life to exist in an environment that would instantly crush most terrestrial biological structures.

Visible complexity in the deep

The survival of these organisms is observable in the diverse fauna inhabiting the trench floor. Far from the uniform slush often imagined, the ecosystem includes specialized species adapted to the darkness and pressure. Xenophyophores, single-celled giants the size of a human fist, construct porous, skeletal structures from sediment. These structures provide a framework for other organisms to attach to, creating a mini-ecosystem on the seafloor. Holothurians, or deep-sea sea cucumbers, navigate the sediment, while siphonophores-colonial organisms composed of hundreds of specialized zooids-drift through the water column. Siphonophores demonstrate a level of coordinated movement that appears autonomous even when fragmented, relying on neural signals that persist despite physical separation. These creatures represent a verified biological presence in one of the most extreme environments on Earth, challenging the notion of the hadal zone as an empty desert.

The significance of these findings extends beyond marine biology. The conditions in the Mariana Trench-high pressure, low temperature, and lack of sunlight-serve as a terrestrial analog for the subsurface oceans believed to exist beneath the ice shells of Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus. The fact that life has established stable metabolic and structural pathways in the Challenger Deep provides a concrete basis for assessing the potential habitability of these extraterrestrial environments. The evidence here is limited to the specific chemical and biological adaptations observed in Earth's deep ocean, but it offers a critical framework for understanding how life might persist in similarly pressurized, isolated systems elsewhere in the solar system.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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