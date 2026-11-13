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A Single Amino Acid Change in a Lipase Enzyme Restores Tomato Aroma Lost to Modern Breeding

Science

A single amino acid substitution in a protein can be the difference between a tomato that tastes like a supermarket commodity and one that evokes the complex, fruity notes of a wild ancestor. In a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers have pinpointed a specific enzyme, Sl-LIP100, that acts as a molecular switch for aroma, revealing how the drive for agricultural efficiency has inadvertently stripped the tomato of its sensory depth.

Cherry tomatoes
Photo: unsplash.com by Karolina Kołodziejczak is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cherry tomatoes

The puzzle began with a comparison of 558 varieties of tomatoes, spanning from the wild species of South America to the high-yield hybrids found in modern produce aisles. While breeders over the last century focused on fruit size, disease resistance, and the ability to withstand long-distance transport, the chemical profile of the fruit shifted. The balance of sugars and acids drifted, and the volatile organic compounds (VOCs)-the microscopic molecules responsible for scent and flavor-diminished.

At the center of this decline is Sl-LIP100, a lipase enzyme. Lipases break down lipids, and the resulting products are the precursors to the aromatic molecules humans perceive as "fresh" and "fruity." In certain Ecuadorian varieties, a specific mutation in this enzyme increases its activity. This one small change in the protein's sequence triggers a higher production of aromatic compounds, creating a more vivid flavor profile.

This aromatic trait serves a biological purpose: in the wild, these scents attract birds and small animals that disperse the plant's seeds. However, the history of the tomato's domestication shows a tension between ecology and industry. Early cultivation in Central America favored traits palatable to humans, but the intensive selection of the 20th century prioritized the logistics of the supply chain over the complexity of the palate. In this process, the high-activity version of the Sl-LIP100 allele was largely lost or replaced by neutral versions.

To prove that this wasn't just a genetic correlation, the team led by Esther van der Naap from the University of Georgia used gene editing to test the enzyme's activity. They confirmed a direct causal link: altering the Sl-LIP100 sequence fundamentally changes the quantity of aromatic substances in the fruit. The protein doesn't just mark a region of the genome; it actively builds the taste.

While Sl-LIP100 is a powerful tool for breeders, it is not a magic bullet. Flavor is an architectural feat involving dozens of genes, and a shift in VOCs does not automatically guarantee a universally "delicious" fruit. However, the discovery provides a precise marker. Breeders can now identify and reintegrate the active version of this enzyme into commercial hybrids without needing to conduct exhaustive laboratory aroma tests for every candidate.

The research, funded by the U. S. National Science Foundation, highlights a critical dependency on the genetic diversity of wild relatives and heirloom varieties. These plants act as biological archives, preserving the alleles that industrial farming erased. By retrieving these specific molecular instructions, science may finally bridge the gap between a tomato that is efficient to grow and one that is a pleasure to eat.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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