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Earth's missing 1.2 billion-year record may have fueled the rise of complex life

Science

In the walls of the Grand Canyon, a profound silence exists within the stone. Ancient metamorphic and igneous rocks, dating back 1.7 billion years, sit directly beneath sedimentary layers that formed only 500 million years ago. Between these two chapters of Earth's history, 1.2 billion years of geological record are simply missing. This void, known as the Great Unconformity, is not a local anomaly; it appears across the Baltic region of Europe and northern China as well.

The birth of a new ocean: the split of the continent
Photo: Pravda.ru by Алексей Трофимов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The birth of a new ocean: the split of the continent

The Engine of Erosion

For years, geologists have debated why such a vast stretch of time vanished. A study published November 4 in Nature suggests the answer lies not on the surface, but in the slow, heat-driven circulation of Earth's mantle. According to the researchers, the mantle's movement pushed these three specific regions upward. This dynamic uplift created a physical slope, allowing the sedimentary materials of the era to slide off the continents and into the ocean.

Nicholas Flament of the University of Wollongong explains that without this uplift, erosive forces-including the massive glaciers of the "Snowball Earth" period-would have lacked the necessary gradient to transport such immense volumes of sediment away. The model further shows that approximately 540 million years ago, these same regions began to sink, allowing new sediments to accumulate and form the stable layers observed today in North America, the Baltics, and China.

Consequences of a Missing Record

While the loss of these rocks creates a gap in the historical record, the process of their removal may have fundamentally altered the planet's chemistry. As the deep crystalline rocks were exposed to the surface through erosion, they released significant quantities of potassium, iron, manganese, and carbon into the oceans.

This chemical influx is believed to have triggered biomineralization, enabling marine organisms to develop shells and potentially increasing atmospheric oxygen levels. These shifts likely set the stage for the Cambrian Explosion, the rapid diversification of complex life on Earth.

The scale of this phenomenon highlights the continuous recycling of the Earth's crust. Through subduction, oceanic crust descends into the mantle, and volcanic activity returns chemical elements to the atmosphere. However, the planetary record remains incomplete. Shenan Peters of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who leads the Macrostrat project, notes that further data from Africa and Russia are needed to determine if this mantle-driven uplift was a global event or limited to these specific regions.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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