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The Planet That Disappeared: How Gravity Hid a Giant World From Our Telescopes

Science

For the past seven years, astronomers tracking the exoplanet TOI-2535 b have watched a familiar celestial event quietly fade into silence. In March 2026, the planet did not vanish, nor did it suffer a catastrophic failure. It continues to orbit its star, a massive gas giant located approximately 1,000 light-years from Earth. Yet, to observers on Earth, its transit-the distinct dip in starlight caused by the planet passing in front of its host star-has disappeared. This marks the first documented instance of a transit vanishing in real-time due to the gravitational influence of a neighboring body, a subtle shift in orbital geometry rather than a change in the planet's physical existence.

Jupiter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nolesh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jupiter

The mechanism behind this disappearance is a stark reminder that planetary orbits are not rigid tracks, but dynamic structures shaped by mutual gravitational pulls. TOI-2535 b is a "hot Jupiter," completing an orbit around its star in just 8.25 days-a period significantly shorter than Mercury's 88-day cycle. Since its initial detection by the NASA Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in April 2019, data had shown irregularities: transit times were shifting by as much as six hours, and the depth of the signal was becoming shallower. These anomalies pointed to a changing orientation, specifically a precession of the orbital plane relative to Earth's line of sight.

Gravitational Wobble

The resolution of this puzzle comes from the detection of a second planet in the system. Researchers, including Samuel Yu of UCLA and Eric Petigura, identified a large companion with an inclined orbit. The gravitational interaction between these two gas giants creates a precessing effect, akin to two spinning tops nudging each other's axes. As the inclination of TOI-2535 b's orbit reached a specific threshold, the planet began passing above or below the star's disk from Earth's perspective. The shadow no longer fell on the star, rendering the transit invisible, even though the planet remained fully intact within the system.

This phenomenon operates on the same mechanical principles that govern solar eclipses. The Moon's orbital inclination prevents an eclipse at every new moon; TOI-2535 b is currently experiencing a similar geometric misalignment, albeit accelerated by the stronger gravitational forces between two massive objects in a compact system. The observation highlights the extreme dynamism of this particular planetary architecture. Samuel Yu notes that this represents one of the most rapidly evolving orbital interactions ever recorded, with significant changes occurring over a span of years rather than millennia.

For the foreseeable future, TOI-2535 b will remain hidden from transit observations. Its orbital plane will need to wobble back into alignment, a process expected to take between 30 and 50 years. This period of invisibility does not signify the loss of the planet, but rather the cyclical nature of its orbital mechanics. It serves as a tangible example of how planetary systems are not static collections of rocks and gas, but living, gravitational networks in constant, albeit slow, flux.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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