The power grid of the future vanished: scientists discovered why electrons refuse to work together

Electricity typically generates heat as it moves through a wire-a useful feature for a toaster, but a costly inefficiency for power grids and microchips. Superconductors eliminate this waste by allowing current to flow with zero resistance, but they generally require temperatures near absolute zero to function. A study published in Science by researchers from Utrecht, Leiden, and Munich has redefined the specific obstacle preventing these materials from operating at room temperature.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Davide italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Scientists

The research identifies a critical distinction between two requirements for superconductivity: the formation of electron pairs, known as Cooper pairs, and the collective coordination of those pairs. The study demonstrates that the "glue" holding electrons together in pairs is strong enough to persist even at room temperature. This is not a claim of having achieved room-temperature superconductivity, but rather a proof that one of the two essential building blocks is already present at high temperatures.

The Divide Between Pairing and Coherence

Historically, it was often assumed in the study of high-temperature superconductors, such as cuprates, that electron pairing and the synchronized movement of those pairs occurred simultaneously as a material cooled below its critical temperature. Because traditional theories could not fully explain the behavior of these materials, physicists faced a deadlock in searching for substances that would function without cryogenic cooling.

Lead authors Maialen Ortega Larazabal and Chasen New provided evidence that these two processes are separable. Electrons can form stable pairs well above the temperature at which the superconducting transition occurs. This means the material is microscopically "ready" for superconductivity, yet it still exhibits electrical resistance.

Identifying the Bottleneck

If the electron pairs exist but resistance remains, the failure lies in phase coherence. Coherence is the ability of millions of these pairs to act as a single quantum object, moving in total synchrony. According to Inmar Swart, one of the study's leaders, the current lack of understanding regarding superconductivity at these higher temperatures prevents a systematic search for room-temperature materials.

By isolating the problem, the research shifts the focus of the field. The challenge is no longer about finding a stronger "glue" to pair electrons, but about understanding the mechanism that prevents these existing pairs from achieving collective coherence at higher temperatures. Solving this specific puzzle could lead to the development of energy grids without loss, advanced magnetic levitation trains, and more stable quantum computers.