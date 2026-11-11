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Webb Telescope Spots Record-Breaking Star Flashes in a Distant Galaxy

Science

When astronomers peer 6.5 billion light-years into the past, they are usually looking for a smear of light, not individual points. Yet the James Webb Space Telescope has just cataloged 104 distinct brightness flashes in a galaxy known as "Dragon.” This figure shatters the previous record for resolving individual stars in a distant system, which stood at 44 such events. The discrepancy is not merely a matter of seeing more; it is a shift in what the telescope can actually resolve at the edge of the observable universe.

A triple star system in which potentially habitable planets may be located
Photo: NASA, ESA, G. Duchene (Universite de Grenoble I by Глэдис Кобер (NASA/Catholic University of America), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A triple star system in which potentially habitable planets may be located

The Lens and the Limit

Seeing single stars at this distance defies standard optical physics. The observation relies on gravitational lensing, where a massive cluster of galaxies situated between Earth and the Dragon galaxy acts as a natural magnifier. This cluster warps the path of light, amplifying the faint glow of the background galaxy by hundreds or even thousands of times. Within this magnified field lie specific regions called caustics-lines of maximum amplification. When a star in the Dragon galaxy drifts across one of these invisible lines, it briefly flares into prominence before fading again over days or weeks. By comparing images of the same patch of sky taken at different times, the research team identified these transient brightening events.

The distinction between the observation and the interpretation is critical. The telescope detected a change in flux-a measurable spike in brightness. It did not directly image the star's surface or its chemical composition. Instead, the team inferred the nature of these sources by analyzing their color and behavior. The study, led by Jose Maria Palencia from the Cantabria Institute of Physics and published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, categorized these flaring objects into two groups: "blue” supergiants, which are hot and young, and "red” supergiants, which are cooler and older. The near-equal ratio of these two types suggests that the Dragon galaxy is a mature system still actively producing new stars, a detail that helps constrain the history of star formation in the early universe.

A Subtle Asymmetry

Beyond the stellar population, the data hinted at something more elusive. In addition to the light from stars, the overall brightness is modulated by the gravitational influence of dark matter. The researchers noted an unexpected pattern: the distribution of flares was not symmetric. The number of events on one side of the maximum amplification line differed from the other. This asymmetry aligns with theoretical predictions for "fuzzy” dark matter-a hypothetical form composed of ultra-light, wave-like particles that would create interference patterns in the gravitational lensing effect.

However, this remains a candidate signal, not a confirmed detection. The team explicitly acknowledges that the observed asymmetry could also arise from uncertainties in the mathematical models used to map the lensing cluster. The claim does not prove the existence of fuzzy dark matter; rather, it suggests that the data is consistent with it. This approach offers a new pathway to probe the nature of the invisible mass that dominates the cosmos, but the current evidence is a starting point for modeling, not a final verdict. Future observations of other lensed galaxies will be necessary to determine whether this asymmetry is a systematic signature of dark matter's quantum nature or a byproduct of our current understanding of the foreground cluster.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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