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Japan's Tectonic Shifts Helped Carve the Grand Canyon

Science

The Grand Canyon is often described as a monument to the steady, relentless work of the Colorado River, which carved its path through rock over millions of years. Yet the river could not have created that landscape without an outlet. It needed somewhere to drain. That outlet is the Gulf of California, which geologists have long struggled to explain because it formed far too quickly for standard tectonic models. A new study published in Science offers a surprising answer: the acceleration of this process may have been driven by tectonic shifts occurring more than 9,600 kilometers away, off the coast of Japan.

The split of the earth
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The split of the earth

A Cross-Pacific Connection

The Gulf of California is a classic example of rifting, a process where continental crust tears apart, allowing ocean water to flood the resulting depression. Typically, such rifting unfolds over a span of 30 to 80 million years. In the case of the gulf, however, the process was completed in a mere 6 to 13 million years-a pace considered anomalously fast on a geological scale.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, led by geophysicists Thorsten Becker and Guido Dzia, along with doctoral student Xiang He, sought to understand this discrepancy. Using a global plate tectonics model run on the supercomputers at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, they identified a critical change in subduction dynamics in the Japan region approximately 10 to 12 million years ago. Specifically, one zone where the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate split into two distinct zones.

This shift on the western edge of the Pacific Plate altered the distribution of mechanical stress across the entire plate. The model shows that this redistribution of forces extended to the eastern part of the plate, where Baja California is located. According to the calculations, these additional forces effectively "pushed” the crustal breakup forward, transforming a nascent depression into a full rupture filled with water.

Until now, the rifting in this region was attributed primarily to the movement of the Farallon Plate beneath North America's western coast. However, Becker notes that without the influence from the Japan region, the process would likely have slowed or stopped entirely. Instead of a majestic canyon, the region might have remained a minor valley structure. The formation of the gulf provided the Colorado River with access to the ocean, initiating the erosion that ultimately sculpted the Grand Canyon.

These findings extend beyond academic curiosity. Understanding how mantle stresses influence plate boundaries thousands of kilometers away is critical for predicting seismicity. For instance, accurate modeling of mantle behavior under the Cascadia subduction zone, capable of generating earthquakes exceeding magnitude 9 on the Richter scale, requires accounting for these global connections. As Becker emphasizes, this serves as a reminder that mantle convection and plate tectonics form a single global system, where events in one part of the Pacific Ocean can directly impact the geology of another.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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