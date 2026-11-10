Geological clock was ticking in Canada: Baffin Island ice cap stopped a natural era

On Baffin Island, in the heart of Nunavut, the Barnes Ice Cap serves as a frozen archive of North America's geological past. It is a remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet, a colossal mass that once blanketed vast swathes of the continent. Recent findings published in Science suggest that this ice cap was not merely receding, but had actually begun a slow, millennial-scale expansion that could have signaled the dawn of a new glacial period-until the 20th century intervened.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AWeith, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ An iceberg in the Arctic

The evidence lies in the soil. Unlike many glaciers that slide across the landscape, stripping away everything in their path, the Barnes Ice Cap is "frozen to its bed." As it expanded thousands of years ago, the ice did not scrape the earth clean; instead, it acted as a preservative, burying ancient vegetation beneath its weight. As the ice now retreats, these botanical remains are surfacing.

Geochemist Nicholas Young and his team from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory used radiocarbon dating (carbon-14) on these plants to map the ice cap's movement over time. The chronology reveals that after reaching its minimum size roughly 3,000 years ago, the ice began to accumulate again about 2,000 years ago. While a full glacial period is typically defined by ice sheets covering entire continents, the researchers argue that the initial buildup in mountain ranges and basins is the true catalyst of the cycle.

A Cycle Interrupted

This geological process operates on a scale that dwarfs human history. According to Young, it would have taken approximately 30,000 years for the Laurentide Ice Sheet to fully recover. The expansion that had been underway for two millennia was not just slowed; it was reversed. By the 1960s, the trend of ice accumulation stopped and turned into rapid melting due to rising global temperatures.

The significance of this change extends beyond the loss of a single ice cap. Glacial sheets function through a feedback loop: a large volume of ice reflects sunlight and maintains colder local temperatures, which in turn encourages more ice to accumulate. The Barnes Ice Cap acted as a "seed" or a starting point that would have accelerated the growth of new ice had the climate cooled.

With current models predicting that the Barnes Ice Cap could vanish entirely within the coming centuries, the Earth is losing a predictable geological anchor. The study demonstrates a rare instance where anthropogenic warming has not just altered a weather pattern, but interrupted a natural planetary cycle. A process that was, by all geological accounts, an inevitable step in Earth's history has been effectively cancelled.