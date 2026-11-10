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Google expands custom TPU lineup with specialized 8tx and 8i Max versions for enterprise clients

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is expanding its custom hardware portfolio by introducing two new variations of its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), according to a report by Bloomberg News. This move signals a strategic push to diversify the capabilities of its AI accelerators to meet specific enterprise and regulatory demands.

Google
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Google

The new iterations, identified as the TPU 8tx and 8i Max, are not entirely new architectural designs from the ground up. Instead, they are reconfigured versions of existing hardware, optimised to handle specific operational workloads requested by Google's client base. Amin Vahdat, Google's chief technologist for AI infrastructure, confirmed to Bloomberg that these variations are designed to address precise functional requirements.

The two variants serve distinct technical purposes:

  • TPU 8tx: Engineered specifically for secure and confidential computing. This variant is intended for government agencies and firms operating within highly regulated industries where data privacy and hardware-level security are mandatory.
  • TPU 8i Max: Developed for AI applications that require "long context windows," allowing the models to process and remember larger amounts of data within a single prompt or session, which is critical for complex document analysis and advanced coding tasks.

By developing these internal chips, Google is reducing its reliance on expensive external GPUs, primarily those from Nvidia, which currently dominate the global AI infrastructure market. While Google's TPUs were initially reserved for internal operations, they are increasingly being positioned as viable alternatives for scaling AI workloads.

Following the report, Alphabet's shares saw a positive response, rising more than 2% in premarket trading. This uptick comes amid a volatile year for the company, with the stock having declined by approximately 9% since the start of the year. Alphabet has not yet issued an official statement to verify the Bloomberg report.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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