Gentle chemistry dissolves plastic waste into nylon feedstock

In a laboratory at Leibniz Institute for Catalysis (LIKAT) in Rostock, chemists are heating polyethylene in a solution of dilute nitric acid and hydrogen peroxide. As the mixture warms to no more than 120 degrees Celsius, the rigid plastic waste does not melt into a sticky blob or burn in a furnace; instead, it dissolves. This gentle chemical transformation breaks the long polymer chains down into dicarboxylic acids, the precise molecular building blocks required to synthesize nylon. For the team led by Dr. Esteban Mejia, this represents a shift away from the industrial norm of high-temperature pyrolysis and toward a process that turns one of the world's most persistent pollutants into a high-value commodity.

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The energy burden of traditional recycling

The motivation for this approach is driven by the scale of the plastic crisis and the inefficiency of current solutions. Approximately 400 million tons of polyethylene and polypropylene waste accumulate globally each year. The dominant method for processing this material is pyrolysis, which involves decomposing the plastic at extreme temperatures. While this process avoids the direct carbon dioxide emissions associated with incineration, its energy footprint is massive. The thermodynamic cost of cracking polymer bonds at such high temperatures has become a financial and environmental liability. In the United States, some pyrolysis facilities have already begun closing, as the energy inputs required to operate them make the process economically and environmentally unviable.

A "soft" chemical pathway

The innovation developed at LIKAT relies on a different structural mechanism. Instead of using heat to shatter the molecular bonds, the team utilizes a chemical oxidation pathway. By introducing hydrogen peroxide as an oxidizing agent and dilute nitric acid as a medium, the polyethylene chains undergo a controlled cleavage. This reaction is notable for its mild conditions: it operates at relatively low temperatures and requires no high pressures, thereby eliminating the explosion risks associated with pressurized reactors. Crucially, the process bypasses the need for expensive catalysts made from precious metals like platinum or palladium, relying instead on the reactivity of the acid and peroxide mixture. The result is a liquid phase where the solid plastic effectively vanishes, converting into a solution of dicarboxylic acids.

From waste to nylon feedstock

The economic potential of this conversion is significant. The global market for polyamids, the class of polymers that includes nylon, is valued at roughly 8 million tons per year. Currently, nearly the entire volume of this production is derived from fossil fuel feedstocks, specifically naphtha derived from crude oil. If the LIKAT method can be scaled, it would allow the industry to source these critical intermediates from recovered plastic waste, decoupling the production of advanced materials from the volatile and finite supply of petroleum. This creates a potential closed-loop system where the end-of-life product becomes the raw material for the next one.

The challenge of specificity

However, the method is not yet ready for industrial deployment, and a critical technical hurdle remains: selectivity. Nylon production requires dicarboxylic acids with a specific carbon chain length, typically six carbon atoms. Polyethylene, being a long, uniform chain, does not break down neatly into these precise units. In their current experiments, the researchers have managed to narrow the distribution of products to chains containing between 4 and 10 carbon atoms. While this is a significant improvement over uncontrolled decomposition, it is not specific enough for high-grade nylon manufacturing, which demands consistency in the molecular precursor. The team is now focused on "teaching" the reaction to favor the six-carbon chain exclusively.

To achieve this, the LIKAT researchers are collaborating with colleagues from the University of Rostock and the University of Guayaquil to dissect the reaction mechanism at a molecular level. Understanding exactly how the acid and peroxide interact with the polymer backbone will be essential for tuning the selectivity. If they can control the break points in the chain, this low-energy, low-cost process could become a cornerstone of a circular plastics economy, where waste is not just discarded but chemically upgraded into valuable industrial inputs.