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A New Study Links Deep Earth Movements to a Missing Quarter of Geologic Time

Science

In the Grand Canyon, a flat layer of sedimentary rock no older than 540 million years rests directly on top of crystalline bedrock that is up to two billion years old. Between these two geological markers, a quarter of Earth's entire history is missing. This phenomenon, known as the 'Great Unconformity,' has puzzled geologists since it was first documented in the 1870s. For decades, the leading explanations involved surface processes like river erosion, volcanic activity, or shifts in sea level. However, a new study published in Nature by researchers from the University of Wollongong in Australia suggests the erasure was driven by a deep interplay between the planet's mantle and ice sheets.

Earth in the past, model
Photo: NASA website
Earth in the past, model

The study proposes that convective currents in the mantle-flowing through 2,900 kilometers of hot, solid rock-physically lifted entire continental plates high above sea level. This created vast, exposed plateaus. Shortly after, the 'Snowball Earth' glaciation, which occurred between 720 and 635 million years ago, covered the planet in ice. Glaciers, acting like massive abrasive blocks under their own weight, ground away the relatively soft, younger sedimentary layers covering these high-elevation continental blocks over tens of millions of years.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers used Gadi, an Australian supercomputer, to model the influence of mantle convection on continental positions over the last billion years. The simulations indicated that between 1,000 and 540 million years ago, specific landmasses-specifically the Laurentia craton (the foundation of most of North America), the Baltic Shield (part of Northern Europe), and North China-were in a phase of uplift. This timeline aligns precisely with the Snowball Earth period, providing the necessary conditions for extensive glacial abrasion of exposed continental crust.

The significance of this model lies in its ability to explain the geographic asymmetry of the Great Unconformity. The simulations show that other regions, such as Australia and South America, experienced only two cycles of uplift and subsidence during this same timeframe. These conditions did not allow for the sustained, high-elevation exposure required for massive glacial scouring. Consequently, these regions lack the pronounced gap in the geological record seen in North America and Europe.

After 540 million years ago, the mantle dynamics shifted again, causing these lifted plates to subside. As the land dropped, the seas and land-based processes could begin depositing new sediment on the freshly cleared surfaces. These new layers form the upper boundary of the unconformity we see today. Thus, the Great Unconformity is not merely an artifact of surface erosion, but a record of deep Earth processes. The slow movement of the mantle prepared the surface, and glaciers finished the work, clearing the slate before the Cambrian explosion of biodiversity began.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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