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Asteroid-Sized Objects Carve a Gap in a White Dwarf's Debris Ring

Science

Most white dwarfs are surrounded by a single, flat ring of debris-a chaotic aftermath of planetary bodies torn apart by tidal forces. But the compact star J1328-1450 presents a different picture. Observations reveal a double structure: two distinct discs of planetary rubble separated by a clear gap. This is not a uniform smudge of dust; it is a divided architecture, and the division implies a cause that remains hidden from view.

The planet of the white dwarf
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The planet of the white dwarf

A Gap Kept Open by Invisible Weights

Scientists did not see the objects responsible for this structure. Instead, they inferred their presence from the stability of the gap. The evidence suggests that two surviving planetesimals-remnants of the star's original planetary system-are acting as gravitational shepherds. The inner object, linked to the inner ring, is estimated to be asteroid-sized, spanning only a few kilometers. The outer object, maintaining the separation of the outer ring, is significantly larger, potentially comparable in scale to Pluto or Earth's Moon.

These calculations rest on data collected by the X-Shooter spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in the Atacama Desert. The instrument analyzed the light across a wide range of wavelengths, allowing researchers to map the chemical composition and dynamics of the material. The resulting spectral fingerprint showed a clear distinction between the two rings, a feature not typically observed in the singular, flat discs found around other white dwarfs. The study, led by Nicola Gentile Fusillo of the University of Trieste and Felipe Lacas-Villas of the University of Warwick and the Technical University of Federico Santa María, was published in Nature Astronomy.

Chemical Clues to Separate Origins

The chemical analysis offers a glimpse into the material's history. Both rings contain calcium, oxygen, magnesium, and iron, elements characteristic of rocky planetary matter. However, a striking contrast emerges in the distribution of magnesium. The inner ring is rich in gaseous magnesium, while the outer ring is notably depleted in this element.

This chemical disparity points to two possible scenarios. The material in the two discs may originate from two different destroyed bodies, each with a unique composition. Alternatively, the rings could represent different layers of a single planetesimal. In this second hypothesis, one ring would consist of fragments from the outer crust, while the other preserves material from deeper internal layers, such as the core. The double-disc system thus acts as a preserved record of differentiation, a process usually hidden within intact planets.

A Preview of Our Own Future

J1328-1450 is the dense remnant of a star similar to the Sun. In its late evolutionary stages, the star expanded dramatically, shedding its outer layers. This process would have destroyed or vaporized close-in planets, but distant rocky objects likely survived. Gravitational disturbances subsequently disrupted some of these survivors, creating the debris discs observed today.

This system demonstrates that planetary systems can retain complex configurations even after the death of their host star. Surviving bodies continue to structure the orbital environment, preventing the debris from merging into a single, indistinct disc. By studying J1328-1450, researchers gain a model for the eventual fate of our own Solar System, when the Sun transforms into a white dwarf and the remaining planetary debris settles into new, structured forms.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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