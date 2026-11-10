First blue diamond mined from Russian kimberlite fields

Deep within the kimberlite fields of Yakutia, a geological anomaly has surfaced that defies the statistical odds of gem mining: a 2.74-carat diamond with a vivid, natural blue hue. While blue diamonds are known to exist in the global market, the Alrosa Corporation reports that this specific find marks the first time a stone with these precise characteristics has been extracted from Russian deposits. The discovery is not merely a curiosity for jewelers; it serves as a tangible snapshot of the extreme chemical conditions that prevailed millions of years ago in the Earth's mantle.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kandukuru Nagarjun from Bangalore, India, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Rock on Kuril Lake (53161138105)

The source of this distinctive coloration lies in atomic substitution. In standard diamonds, the crystal lattice is composed entirely of carbon atoms. However, in this Type IIb specimen, individual boron atoms have replaced some of the carbon during the stone's formation. This structural modification alters how the crystal interacts with light. The boron impurities cause the diamond to absorb specific wavelengths, allowing only the blue spectrum to pass through to the observer's eye. This mechanism explains why the stone appears in pure blue tones rather than a mixed or washed-out color.

Clarity and Geological Significance

The value of the find extends beyond its chromatic properties. Experts have confirmed that the crystal possesses exceptional transparency, free from internal inclusions or structural defects. This level of purity is rare, as natural blue diamonds are significantly less common than their pink counterparts, making a combination of saturated tone and high clarity a particularly significant specimen for both scientific study and collection.

For geologists, the discovery provides critical evidence regarding the subsurface processes of the Nakyn kimberlite field. It confirms that the mantle conditions in this region were conducive to the formation of boron-bearing diamonds. Studying such samples offers insights into the pressure and temperature dynamics that governed the deep Earth during the period of their formation.

From Raw Crystal to Faceted Gem

The diamond is currently undergoing a precise cutting and polishing process. This stage requires extreme accuracy to maximize the stone's inherent color depth while preserving its structural integrity. Alrosa has announced that the final faceted diamond will be presented at the end of November 2026. This timeline is consistent with the company's recent track record, including a 2.03-carat lavender diamond cut into a heart shape, a process that took more than six months from extraction to completion.