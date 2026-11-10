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Earth's mountains have a hard physical limit, not a random one

Science

Everest stands at 8,849 meters, a height where commercial airliners cruise and the air is too thin for unassisted human breathing. Yet geophysicists maintain that in four billion years of Earth's history, no mountain has ever risen above 10 kilometers. This is not a random limitation of tectonic luck; it is a physical ceiling imposed by the interplay of gravity, rock mechanics, and heat. If a structure on Earth were to attempt to breach this boundary, the planet's own physics would dismantle it.

Collapse in the mountains
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Collapse in the mountains

The Yield Point of Stone

The fundamental constraint on mountain height is the compressive strength of rock. Granite, the dense and durable material that forms the core of most major ranges, has a well-documented yield strength of approximately 200 to 250 megapascals. This is the threshold beyond which the material ceases to behave as a rigid solid and begins to deform plastically.

When a mountain grows, the weight of its upper columns exerts increasing pressure on its base. A simple calculation incorporating the density of granite and Earth's gravitational acceleration places this critical pressure limit at a height between 8 and 10 kilometers. If a peak attempts to exceed this height, the stress at the foundation surpasses the rock's ability to support it. The base does not merely crack; it flows sideways, much like putty under a heavy load. The mountain spreads out, losing its verticality as it is crushed by its own mass.

The Isostatic Root and Thermal Softening

Mountains are not just columns of rock; they are floating bodies. Geologists describe this through isostasy, a principle similar to an iceberg: to maintain a high elevation, the rock must extend deep into the denser mantle below. Under the Himalayas, for instance, the crust thickens to 70 to 75 kilometers, roughly twice the average thickness elsewhere. This deep root provides the buoyant support necessary to hold the peaks aloft.

However, this solution introduces a thermal problem. Deep in the crust, temperatures are significantly higher. The lower sections of the mountain's root are subjected to heat that reduces their viscosity. The rock becomes softer and more plastic, slowly leaking into the surrounding mantle. As this base erodes from beneath, the support weakens, and the structure sinks. Thus, the very mechanism that allows a mountain to be high also accelerates its descent.

The Race Against Erosion

Even if a mountain could resist the internal pressure and thermal softening, it would face a relentless external assault. The Himalayas, for example, are still rising due to tectonic plate convergence at a rate of 5 to 10 millimeters per year. This uplift is precisely balanced by erosion. Glaciers grind the rock into sediment; rivers carve deep valleys, carrying millions of tons of material away; and freeze-thaw cycles shatter even the hardest stone. The height of Everest is not a permanent state but a dynamic equilibrium-a fragile standoff between the forces pushing the rock up and the physical and climatic forces pulling it down.

Why Mars Breaks the Record

The existence of taller mountains elsewhere, such as Olympus Mons on Mars at 22 kilometers, does not disprove these earthly limits; it confirms them. The difference lies in the local physical constants and geological processes.

First, gravity. Mars exerts only about 38% of Earth's gravitational force. With lower gravity, the pressure at the base of a mountain is significantly reduced for the same height, allowing the rock to support a taller structure before reaching its yield point. Second, geological stasis. Earth's crust is divided into moving plates, which constantly shift volcanoes off their magma sources. Mars lacks this plate tectonics; its crust is stable, allowing a single volcano to build up over millions of years in one spot. Finally, Mars lacks the liquid water and wind-driven erosion that rapidly strip away Earth's high points. In an environment without rain, rivers, or moving plates, a mountain can persist at a height that would be instantly unstable here.

If a 15-kilometer structure were suddenly created on Earth, it would not survive. The increased base pressure would cause immediate lateral flow, and the thermal stress in the root would accelerate subsidence. Within geologic time, the physics of the planet would forcibly reduce the peak to a stable maximum, keeping it firmly below the 10-kilometer threshold.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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