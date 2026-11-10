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Ancient Greenland Ice Core Reveals Why Duration, Not Just Heat, Drives Ice Loss

Science

Nearly a kilometer beneath the Greenland ice sheet lies a layer of soil that, 416,000 years ago, was exposed to the summer sun. This sediment, now buried under massive glacial weight, contains a chemical record of a time when the Northwest Greenland landscape looked fundamentally different: summer temperatures were 4.7°C warmer than today, and the ice margin had retreated more than 97 kilometers from its current position.

Cold climate, glacier
Photo: NASA web site
Cold climate, glacier

The evidence was not found through a modern expedition, but through a Cold War relic. During the 1960s, the U. S. Pentagon launched "Project Iceworm," a secret attempt to build a nuclear missile base under the ice. The drilling conducted at Camp Century, originally intended for military infrastructure, inadvertently captured geological samples from 1.6 kilometers deep. These cores remained in archives at the University at Buffalo and the University of Copenhagen for decades before researchers revisited them in 2018.

The Molecular Thermometer

To determine the exact temperature of this ancient thaw, a team led by postdoctoral researcher John Michael Aguilar from the RENEW Institute analyzed fatty acids produced by bacteria in prehistoric lakes and marshes. Because the ratio of specific molecular isomers changes based on the temperature of the water and air, these biomarkers act as a molecular thermometer. By comparing the ancient molecules to those found in modern Arctic lakes, the team could quantify the heat of that distant summer.

The findings reveal a critical distinction between temperature and duration. During the Holocene-the last 10,000 years-Greenland also experienced warming, yet the ice at the Camp Century site did not retreat as extensively as it did 416,000 years ago. The researchers conclude that the magnitude of the ice loss was not driven by the peak temperature alone, but by the length of the warming event, which likely persisted for tens of thousands of years. This prolonged exposure gave the ice sheet enough time to undergo a massive, systemic retreat.

Scale and Duration

This ancient precedent shifts the focus of current glaciological concerns. While the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects that Arctic temperatures could rise by 3.3°C to 10°C by the end of the century, the intensity of current anthropogenic warming already exceeds the episode seen 416,000 years ago.

According to Elizabeth Thomas, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo and study co-author, the critical variable for the future of the Greenland ice sheet is not just how hot the region becomes, but how long that warmth lasts. If climate models are correct and warming persists for hundreds or thousands of years, the resulting ice retreat could be far more severe than anything documented in the sediment of the Camp Century cores. The ancient record suggests that the scale of glacial collapse is a function of time: the longer the heat persists, the further the ice retreats.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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