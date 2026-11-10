Legacy fiber cables became obsolete overnight: engineers crossed a distance barrier in China

Light travels faster through air than through solid glass. For decades, the global internet has relied on solid silica cores, but this material acts as a physical brake, absorbing energy and slowing signal propagation. The engineering challenge has been to create a "hollow-core" fiber-a glass tube where light glides through a gas-filled channel-that can maintain a stable signal over vast distances without the beam scattering or fading.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Igor Sergachev is licensed under All rights reserved Optical cable and data transmission

Researchers from China Telecom and collaborating scientists have now demonstrated a breakthrough in this field, successfully transmitting data bidirectionally over a hollow-core fiber spanning 1,007.48 kilometers. The system achieved a transmission speed of 64 terabits per second. To put this capacity into perspective, the channel can move enough data in a single second to upload and download 160 4K movies, assuming each file is 50 gigabytes.

The core of this achievement lies in the precise control of the fiber's internal geometry and the composition of the gas filling the micro-cavities. While previous experiments with hollow fibers were limited to short distances or low speeds, this demonstration marks a 50-fold increase in distance compared to prior hollow-core records. When measured against the best available solid-core fibers, this technology doubles the throughput and extends the transmission range by 60 percent.

The most critical gain, however, is the reduction in latency. According to Ho Xiaoli, chief expert on next-generation information and communication networks at China Telecom, transmitting signals through gas reduces latency by 30 percent compared to traditional glass. Over the 1,007-kilometer span, the signal delay was clocked at just 3.43 milliseconds. In environments such as high-frequency trading, global computing cluster synchronization, or the management of autonomous systems, a few microseconds can translate into millions of dollars or critical safety margins.

This is no longer a purely theoretical exercise. The technology has already entered limited commercial use via a dedicated financial line connecting Shenzhen and Hong Kong, where the lower latency provides a direct competitive advantage for financial transactions.

Despite the record, a significant gap remains between a successful long-haul demonstration and industrial-scale deployment. The transition from a single record-breaking line to a global network faces steep operational hurdles: the need for specialized equipment, more rigorous manufacturing quality controls, and a more complex installation process than that required for standard silica cables. While the proof-of-concept is established, the challenge now shifts from whether such a system is possible to whether it can be scaled affordably across the existing global infrastructure.