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Deep beneath the Arabian Peninsula: seismic arrays exposed the brutal mechanical failure of a slab

Science

Geologists have long understood that ocean basins do not simply vanish; they are consumed by tectonic subduction, a slow-motion collision that eventually welds continents together. But the exact moment when this transition occurs has remained largely theoretical. Now, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have captured a rare snapshot of that turning point, identifying two massive rifts within the Arabian tectonic plate beneath southeastern Iran. These fractures reveal the precise mechanics of how an oceanic crust, tired and dense, breaks apart to let the heavier, buoyant continental crust above it buckle and rise.

Tectonic plates
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Tectonic plates

The findings, published in Nature Geoscience, describe a geological phase the authors term the transition from oceanic subduction to continental collision. It is a specific window in the Wilson cycle-the billions-of-years-long process of ocean birth, death, and continental fusion-caught in the act.

A plate made of two different minds

The Arabian plate is not a uniform slab of rock. It is a composite structure, a patchwork of two distinct geological personalities that behave very differently under stress. One section is the remnant of the ancient Neotethys Ocean. This material is oceanic in nature: thin, dense basalt. It is heavy enough that when it meets another plate, it readily sinks, or subducts, into the asthenosphere. The other section is continental crust, composed of thicker, lighter rock resembling granite. This material refuses to sink. When it encounters resistance, it does not dive; it floats, buckles, and thrusts upward to form mountain ranges.

This incompatibility creates immense internal strain. The dense oceanic slab is trying to pull down into the Earth's mantle, while the light continental lid is trying to push up toward the sky. The shear stress generated by this tug-of-war is what fractured the plate, creating the two rifts observed in southeastern Iran.

Seeing the hidden engine

These structures are buried deep beneath the surface, invisible to satellite imagery or ground-based geology. To map them, the research team deployed a dense array of 69 seismic stations across the region. From March 2017 to September 2018, these instruments listened to the vibrations of distant earthquakes. By measuring the speed at which these seismic waves traveled through the Earth's interior, the scientists could infer the temperature and density of the rocks they passed through, effectively creating a 3D tomographic image of the plate's structure down to a depth of 450 kilometers.

The data revealed a stark mechanical disconnect. The oceanic portion of the plate was found to be subducting continuously and steeply. In contrast, the continental portion was stalled, lodged at a depth of approximately 300 kilometers. This divergence in depth and behavior explains the rifts: the plate is tearing itself apart because its two halves are following different trajectories into the mantle.

The scale of the change

While the process is ongoing, the timescale is not immediate. These are not tectonic shifts that will reshape the landscape in a human lifetime. The rifts are currently gaps in the solid crust, likely being filled by hot magma rising from the depths, a process that may influence regional volcanism. However, the broader significance lies in the structural mechanics. The study confirms that the break-up of an oceanic slab is not a uniform failure but a differential one, driven by the buoyancy contrast between oceanic and continental lithosphere. As the plate continues to evolve, these rifts are predicted to eventually coalesce, sealing the oceanic remnant completely and bringing the continental blocks into direct contact. This observation provides a rare, real-world case study of the final, messy act in the life cycle of an ocean, validating models that rely on the distinct physical properties of the two crustal types.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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