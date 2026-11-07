World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Singapore regulators review autonomous driving standards following Grab vehicle incident
New study identifies critical 2027 deadline for mass HPV vaccination programs in Russia
A positive peanut allergy test in a baby does not mean a lifelong ban
State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion
Mathematical models faced a crushing defeat: Natural selection algorithm redefined factory efficiency
Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme
High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case
Singapore tech stocks volatile following AI regulation speculation in the United States
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers

Survival rules rewritten in the dry forest: desperate hunting tactics exposed a hidden vulnerability

Science

In the dry tropical forests of Ecuador, the rules of survival grow brittle. Here, every drop of water and scrap of meat becomes a matter of life and death, causing the usual food chains to crack in unexpected ways. A camera trap in the Jama-Coaque reserve captured a scene that long defied conventional understanding: a grison, a nimble predator from the weasel family, attempting to hunt adult turkey vultures.

Ecuador
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Delphine Ménard, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ecuador

Three turkey vultures (Cathartes aura) were resting peacefully on a tree root when a grison (Galictis vittata) suddenly burst from the undergrowth. Instead of ignoring the birds or competing for carrion scraps, the mammal leaped onto the root, lunging to seize one of the birds. The vultures reacted instantly, taking flight and carrying off a neighboring black vulture as well. After the failed attack, the grison snifled around the spot for another minute before disappearing into the forest.

This incident, described by Paul Monar Barragán of Fundación Cóndor Andino and colleagues in the Journal of Raptor Research, challenges the long-held assumption that vultures are safe from mammals. Prior to this, scientific literature recorded no instances of non-human mammals hunting adult individuals of this species. Typically, vultures face threats only from large raptors or reptiles.

Desperation on the Menu

Why would a predator that usually prefers small vertebrates attack a large bird whose meat might be tainted by carrion toxins? The answer lies in the immediate ecology of the moment. The footage was recorded during the peak of the dry season. Facing an acute shortage of their usual prey, grisons are forced to broaden their diets and take risky experiments, targeting animals they would not normally consider potential victims.

Researchers ruled out the possibility that the grison was merely trying to drive competitors away from a bait-a 2.5-kilogram chicken left by scientists to study scavengers. By the time of the attack, the carcass was reduced to bones and feathers, which weasels typically ignore. Furthermore, grisons in this region rarely feed on carrion, confirming that the living bird was the specific target.

This episode reveals a crucial survival mechanism: the vultures were saved by their group behavior. Collective vigilance allowed them to spot the approaching predator before it could strike. At the same time, the grison's "mistake” illustrates how extreme climatic conditions force animals to cross their own behavioral templates, creating new, albeit rare, forms of interaction between species.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028
Americas
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028
Popular
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity

Physical flows remain constrained by Russian infrastructure damage rather than Kazakh production limits, forcing diversion to CPC and Novorossyisk terminals.

Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Last materials
New study identifies critical 2027 deadline for mass HPV vaccination programs in Russia
A positive peanut allergy test in a baby does not mean a lifelong ban
State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion
Mathematical models faced a crushing defeat: Natural selection algorithm redefined factory efficiency
Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme
High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case
Singapore tech stocks volatile following AI regulation speculation in the United States
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok
Hair length creates visual chaos: expert rules for balancing your face with frames correctly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.