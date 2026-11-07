Survival rules rewritten in the dry forest: desperate hunting tactics exposed a hidden vulnerability

In the dry tropical forests of Ecuador, the rules of survival grow brittle. Here, every drop of water and scrap of meat becomes a matter of life and death, causing the usual food chains to crack in unexpected ways. A camera trap in the Jama-Coaque reserve captured a scene that long defied conventional understanding: a grison, a nimble predator from the weasel family, attempting to hunt adult turkey vultures.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Delphine Ménard, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ecuador

Three turkey vultures (Cathartes aura) were resting peacefully on a tree root when a grison (Galictis vittata) suddenly burst from the undergrowth. Instead of ignoring the birds or competing for carrion scraps, the mammal leaped onto the root, lunging to seize one of the birds. The vultures reacted instantly, taking flight and carrying off a neighboring black vulture as well. After the failed attack, the grison snifled around the spot for another minute before disappearing into the forest.

This incident, described by Paul Monar Barragán of Fundación Cóndor Andino and colleagues in the Journal of Raptor Research, challenges the long-held assumption that vultures are safe from mammals. Prior to this, scientific literature recorded no instances of non-human mammals hunting adult individuals of this species. Typically, vultures face threats only from large raptors or reptiles.

Desperation on the Menu

Why would a predator that usually prefers small vertebrates attack a large bird whose meat might be tainted by carrion toxins? The answer lies in the immediate ecology of the moment. The footage was recorded during the peak of the dry season. Facing an acute shortage of their usual prey, grisons are forced to broaden their diets and take risky experiments, targeting animals they would not normally consider potential victims.

Researchers ruled out the possibility that the grison was merely trying to drive competitors away from a bait-a 2.5-kilogram chicken left by scientists to study scavengers. By the time of the attack, the carcass was reduced to bones and feathers, which weasels typically ignore. Furthermore, grisons in this region rarely feed on carrion, confirming that the living bird was the specific target.

This episode reveals a crucial survival mechanism: the vultures were saved by their group behavior. Collective vigilance allowed them to spot the approaching predator before it could strike. At the same time, the grison's "mistake” illustrates how extreme climatic conditions force animals to cross their own behavioral templates, creating new, albeit rare, forms of interaction between species.