Oat bran triggers a bacterium to produce two enzyme types at once

Inside a microscopic environment, a bacterium begins to secrete chemical tools. Usually, these tools are specialized: one set of enzymes to dismantle complex starches and another to break down proteins. For a long time, the prevailing assumption in biotechnology was that these two processes required different nutritional environments-effectively, different "fuel" for the cell to produce different tools. If you wanted both, you typically had to manage separate conditions or use expensive, purified industrial substrates.

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Researchers at Perm Polytech discovered that a specific strain of Bacillus subtilis, isolated from hay, ignores this divide when fed with oat bran. Instead of choosing one pathway, the bacteria produce both amylolytic enzymes (for starch) and proteolytic enzymes (for proteins) simultaneously and efficiently from a single, raw source.

The experiment compared three feeding regimens over six days: a standard high-cost nutritional medium containing starch and flour, wheat bran, and oat bran. The team, led by Associate Professor Anna Portnova, measured the resulting enzymatic activity to see how effectively the bacteria could break down the two different nutrient types. The results showed that oat bran-a milling byproduct often discarded as compost-outperformed wheat bran in protein breakdown by more than twofold. More surprisingly, its effectiveness in starch breakdown nearly matched that of the expensive professional-grade medium.

This shift from purified glucose and yeast extracts to agricultural waste changes the economic logic of enzyme production. In livestock farming, animals often struggle to digest complex molecules without these "chemical keys." Currently, farmers frequently purchase multiple separate enzyme preparations to ensure both proteins and starches are absorbed, as a deficit in one can disrupt the digestive balance.

Because Bacillus subtilis is heat-resistant, survives the acidic environment of the stomach, and acts as a probiotic by suppressing pathogens, this specific combination of oat bran and bacteria offers a dual benefit: a cocktail of digestive enzymes paired with a living probiotic. While these results were achieved in a laboratory setting and require further scaling to reach industrial production, they demonstrate that a low-cost byproduct can trigger a complex cellular response that was previously thought to require isolated, costly conditions.