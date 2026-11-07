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Interstellar Visitor's 'Missing' Water Ice Was Just Hiding in Dust

Science

When astronomers first saw the spectral signature of 3I/ATLAS, the data seemed to present a paradox. The third known interstellar object passing through our Solar System was detected in July 2025, offering a rare window into material from beyond the galaxy's birthplaces. Yet, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) looked closely, the object did not behave like a typical comet. Water ice, a staple of icy bodies in our own Solar System, usually announces itself with distinct absorption features at specific infrared wavelengths. In the case of 3I/ATLAS, the signature was fragmented. The absorption line at 3.0 microns was clear, but the expected lines at 1.5 and 2.0 microns were remarkably weak or absent. This discrepancy, combined with a blue tilt in the near-infrared spectrum, raised a fundamental question: was there even water ice present at all?

Space phenomenon
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Space phenomenon

The Dusty Truth

The resolution came not from finding a new substance, but from understanding the physical structure of the one we already knew. A team led by Dr. Silvia Protopapa at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and Southwest Research Institute analyzed the high-resolution JWST data and simulated how light scatters within composite particles. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, revealed that the ice was not floating in space as pure crystals. Instead, it was locked inside microscopic granules mixed with dark, rocky minerals like pyroxenes and carbon.

This dusty matrix acts as a filter. Shorter wavelengths of light (1.5 and 2.0 microns) scatter and get absorbed by the rocky components before they can reveal the ice's full signature. The longer 3.0-micron wavelength, however, passes through these aggregates more freely. This mechanism not only explains the missing spectral lines but also accounts for the object's blue tint, a result of efficient scattering of shorter wavelengths by the fine particles.

Post-Perihelion Changes

As 3I/ATLAS traveled through the Solar System, its appearance evolved. JWST observed the object at three distinct distances: from 3.31 astronomical units before its closest approach to the Sun (perihelion) to 5.65 astronomical units after. After passing perihelion, the spectrum changed. Researchers detected a second population of larger, micron-sized aggregates with a higher ice content. More significantly, they identified the Fresnel reflection effect near 3.1 microns. This optical feature is a tell-tale sign of crystalline water ice, where water molecules are arranged in an ordered lattice, as opposed to the disordered structure of amorphous ice.

This transition suggests that either the heat from the Sun caused the molecules to rearrange into crystals, or the removal of an outer dust layer exposed pure crystalline formations beneath. The observation sharpens our understanding of how interstellar bodies react to stellar radiation, revealing a dynamic surface that changes in response to its environment.

Rethinking the Kuiper Belt

The implications extend beyond this single visitor. The infrared patterns observed in 3I/ATLAS closely match those of Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs) in the Kuiper Belt. For years, similar spectral signatures in these distant solar system bodies-specifically the 3.0-micron absorption without the 1.5 and 2.0-micron features-were often interpreted as evidence of complex hydrocarbons or organic compounds. The findings on 3I/ATLAS suggest an alternative: these features may simply be the result of dust-ice mixing, where refractory components mask the spectral lines of water ice. This doesn't negate the presence of organics, but it provides a crucial physical baseline, reminding us that the appearance of a surface is often a product of its texture and composition, not just its chemistry.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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