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Mathematical models faced a crushing defeat: Natural selection algorithm redefined factory efficiency

Science

A chemical plant is less a factory and more a complex logistical puzzle. It consists of dozens of interconnected units through which hundreds of different chemical substances must flow. The primary challenge is not chemistry itself, but sequencing: determining the exact order in which reactions should start, which equipment should run them, and how much product to yield. The goal is to keep expensive machinery running without idle time and prevent raw materials from sitting in queues for hours. A mistake in this schedule directly translates into lost profit and wasted capacity.

The engineer is adjusting the parts next to the industrial robot Canon
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer is adjusting the parts next to the industrial robot Canon

The traditional approach to solving this problem is a method known as "branch and bound.” It works by constructing a mathematical model of all possible scenarios, visualized as a tree of options and geometric shapes called polytopes, and systematically cutting away paths that are clearly inefficient. However, when the number of variables is enormous-as it is in modern chemical plants-this exhaustive search hits a wall. Computers can take days to calculate even a merely acceptable, if not perfect, schedule. In a real production environment, that delay is unacceptable.

Pavel Borisovsky, a researcher at the Sobolev Institute of Mathematics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, proposed a different strategy. Instead of methodically walking through every branch of the decision tree, he applied an evolutionary algorithm. The process mimics natural selection: the software generates a random set of draft schedules, evaluates them based on criteria such as processing time and equipment load balance, and then "breeds” the best-performing variants. It introduces random mutations-such as swapping the order of operations or adjusting the number of units used-into these top candidates. This cycle repeats thousands of times until the schedule stabilizes at an optimal point.

The critical innovation lies in where these calculations are performed. Borisovsky moved the processing from the central processing unit (CPU) to the graphics processing unit (GPU). While a CPU executes tasks one after another, a GPU contains thousands of simple cores that handle mathematical operations in parallel. This architecture allows the algorithm to sift through thousands of schedule variants simultaneously, rather than sequentially.

In tests conducted using data from a real enterprise that produces more than 100 different product types, the new algorithm outperformed both classical methods and specialized industrial tools, including Gurobi and NVIDIA's cuOpt. The results showed that the time required to find a workable schedule was reduced by more than 10 times compared to industrial standards. The speed of the solution is directly tied to the hardware: the more powerful the GPU, the faster the system identifies the optimal route.

It is important to note that this is a computational benchmark, not a universal mathematical proof. The efficiency has been verified through software testing on specific industrial cases, but the method's performance is dependent on the underlying graphics hardware. While the approach has proven effective for chemical plant scheduling, researchers are now planning to adapt it for other domains, such as managing computing systems and optimizing delivery logistics.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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