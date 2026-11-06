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Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design

Science

The Luna moth (Actias luna) is a master of deception, drifting through damp forests with wings that mimic a decaying leaf. Its wings feature translucent patches that look like holes chewed by beetles-a clever form of camouflage. However, these subtle markings are not static blueprints; they are the result of biochemical signals that can be shifted, turning a hidden leaf into a threatening gaze.

Moth
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Andrey Nagaycev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Moth

Expanding the Pattern

For seven years, Andrey Sorakov, a lepidoptera collection coordinator at the Florida Museum of Natural History, raised more than 700 Luna and Polyphemus moths (Antheraea polyphemus) in sterile conditions. He sought to understand how genes paint the intricate patterns of moth wings. To do this, he introduced heparin and dextran sulfate-sulfated polysaccharides that enhance the activity of Wnt proteins, which govern development.

The results were not immediate. For two years, adjustments in dosage and timing yielded no visible changes in pigmentation. Then, in the third year, a breakthrough appeared: a Luna moth emerged with wings significantly wider than any other specimen in the collection, featuring disproportionately elongated tail extensions. This marked the first time the wing shape of a lepidopteran was experimentally altered not through genetic mutation, but through the modification of a chemical signal.

From Camouflage to Intimidation

Further refinements of the protocol revealed that these same molecules could radically alter wing patterns. In the Polyphemus moth, the yellow rings around the eye-spots on the forewings thickened, while the surrounding brown scales turned white. In the Luna moth, the circular spots on the hindwings developed dark, heavy edges, resembling a focused eye. What were once modest marks designed for concealment became a vivid display of threat.

This observation challenges the notion that complex adaptations always require complex genetic innovations. Instead, the transition from camouflage to intimidation happened by expanding existing elements. The genes did not invent a new pattern; they simply scaled up what was already there. A slight increase in specific compounds at a critical moment in development transformed a "leaf hole" into an "owl's eye."

The Role of Wingless

The change in wing shape likely stems from the Wingless (Wnt) gene. In most butterflies and moths, wings grow via a "cookie-cutter" mechanism where cells along the edges die in a precise sequence to form the contour. However, the tails of the Luna moth are active structures. Research from 2010 indicated that the Wingless gene is active during tail formation in the pipevine swallowtail. Sorakov hypothesized that the Luna moth's version of this gene is similarly responsive, driving the growth of those wide tail extensions.

If this is the case, evolution may have independently recruited the same genetic mechanism for different purposes. In the pipevine swallowtail, short tails divert a predator's attention away from the head. In the Luna moth, long tails influence flight aerodynamics and may mislead the echolocation or strikes of bats. One gene, two distinct tasks, and two separate evolutionary paths.

These findings highlight the plasticity of adaptation. If the Luna moth's camouflage became less effective against evolving avian predators, mutations that made its eye-spots more prominent could have become fixed within a few generations. Small birds or squirrels often avoid attacking something that resembles a predator's eye in the dim light of the forest.

It is important to note that the ease of experimentally altering these shapes does not prove that this is exactly how it occurred in nature. A present-day function does not prove evolutionary origin. The fact that heparin can expand a spot does not mean the Luna moth's ancestors were exposed to heparin. Rather, it demonstrates that the genetic pathway for such a change exists and is accessible. Evolution often works not by inventing new tools, but by using existing ones in new ways.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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