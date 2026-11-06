Microscopic relics of early photography defied erosion: chemical paradox preserved delicate imagery

In the early 1840s, a medical doctor named Alfred Donné had an ambitious idea: instead of merely capturing a single image on a silver-plated copper plate, he wanted to turn that plate into a printing press. By using acid to etch away parts of the metal, he hoped to create a relief surface that could hold ink, allowing the image to be transferred onto paper. It was a bold attempt to mass-produce photography before the technology existed to do so. But recent research suggests that the reason Donné's early experiments managed to preserve any detail at all wasn't due to the physical thickness of the silver particles, as previously assumed, but because of a fragile chemical shield formed by mercury.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Sadovskaya is licensed under Все права защищены The woman is preparing photochemical solutions in the kitchen

The Chemical Shield

Researchers from Slovakia and Austria revisited this 19th-century process to understand exactly how it functioned at a microscopic level. Their findings, published in npj Heritage Science, reveal that the interaction between the acid and the daguerreotype surface was far more selective than simple erosion. When the team applied concentrated nitric acid to recreated silver-plated plates, the result was catastrophic for the image: within ten seconds, the acid stripped away the entire silver layer, leaving behind bare metal. There was no image left to save.

However, when they used a more dilute solution, a different phenomenon emerged. The acid aggressively attacked the dark areas of the image, carving trenches approximately six micrometers deep. Yet the lighter regions remained largely intact. For decades, the prevailing explanation was that the tiny particles of silver in the bright areas simply acted as a physical barrier, shielding the underlying copper. But microscopic analysis told a different story. As the acid washed over the surface, the silver particles themselves dissolved and disappeared. Despite their vanishing, the copper metal beneath them remained unharmed.

The key lies in the composition of those particles. Daguerreotypes are not made of pure silver; they contain mercury, which was essential to the original development process. The researchers propose that the nitric acid first dissolved the silver component of the particles. This exposed the mercury, which reacted with the environment to form a thin, protective film of mercury oxide. This layer acted as a chemical shield, slowing down the acid's ability to corrode the underlying copper. In the dark areas of the image, where these silver-mercury particles were scarce, the acid found no such resistance and ate into the metal freely.

The study also tested whether adding gum arabic, a plant-based resin mentioned in historical recipes, could enhance this protection. The results were negative. Instead of creating a crisp, print-ready relief, the gum arabic caused the silver to flake off, leaving a rough and uneven surface. This failure further underscores that the durability of the image during the etching process was an intrinsic property of the mercury-silver chemistry, not a result of any external coating. While this mechanism explains how the light zones survived the acid bath, it does not mean the method was efficient. The process was incredibly sensitive to the concentration of the acid, making it a delicate balance rather than a robust industrial technique. Still, understanding this subtle chemical interplay offers a clearer picture of why some of the earliest photographic reproductions survived, not through physical stubbornness, but through a fleeting chemical defense.