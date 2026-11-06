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Hidden signatures in 18th-century remains: how volcanic activity crippled bone development for generations

Science

The teeth of 21 individuals who lived in northeastern England between 1711 and 1829 tell a story that extends beyond the grim industrial landscapes often associated with the era. Researchers from Durham University, led by Ellen Kendall, analyzed 30 teeth from a Quaker burial ground and found extensive, systematic defects in the dentin, the inner layer of the tooth. These "growth lines” are a classic biological marker for vitamin D deficiency, indicating that these individuals suffered from rickets and other skeletal disorders during infancy and early childhood. While the conditions of the Industrial Revolution-poverty and air pollution-certainly worsened health outcomes, the study suggests a more fundamental, global driver was at work: a severe reduction in ultraviolet (UV) radiation during the final phases of the Little Ice Age.

Active volcano
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Active volcano

A Natural Filter in the Stratosphere

The Little Ice Age, spanning roughly from the 14th to the 19th century, was not a single cold snap but a prolonged period of climatic stress driven by forces independent of human activity. Two specific factors converged to create a natural barrier against the sun's rays: diminished solar activity and a series of powerful volcanic eruptions. When volcanoes erupt, they inject ash and aerosols into the stratosphere. These particles act as a diffuse shield, scattering and blocking a significant portion of incoming UV radiation. Since the human body relies on this specific spectrum of sunlight to synthesize vitamin D, the reduction in UV exposure created a physiological bottleneck that affected entire generations.

To understand the scale of this impact, the research team cross-referenced the dental evidence with the meticulous historical records of the Quaker community. The Quakers were known for their precise documentation of births and deaths, allowing scientists to pinpoint the exact years these individuals were born. The correlation was striking: of the 109 people whose birth years could be established, 91 were born within a decade following a major volcanic eruption. Even more significantly, 41 individuals were born during periods where low solar activity coincided with high volcanic activity. This combination created the most restrictive environment for UV exposure, aligning perfectly with the severe dental defects observed in their remains.

Intersecting Crises

This finding does not diminish the suffering caused by the rapid urbanization of the 18th century. The social crises of the era undeniably compounded the biological risks. However, the study shifts the explanatory frame from a purely local social failure to a complex interaction between global climate dynamics and human biology. The natural anomaly provided the physiological baseline-a deficit in essential nutrients driven by atmospheric changes-upon which the hardships of industrialization were then superimposed. By isolating the timing of these dental defects through precise archival data, researchers have demonstrated that the health of these early industrial-era children was shaped as much by the state of the sun and the volcanoes as it was by the conditions of their cities.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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