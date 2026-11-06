The ice age silence finally broke: researchers separated ancient human marks from modern noise

In the dim, unlit depths of Cova de la Font Major in Espui, Spain, stone walls hold secrets that have long escaped the notice of the thousands of tourists who pass through. Hidden amidst a chaotic layer of modern graffiti and natural chipping, researchers have identified approximately 280 Paleolithic engravings. This discovery, dating back to the Ice Age, represents the largest concentration of prehistoric art on the northeast Iberian Peninsula, a finding that reshapes the geographic boundaries of what was previously understood as a practice confined largely to the Franco-Cantabrian region near the Spanish-French border.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Ancient rock drawings

The challenge of uncovering these marks lies in their subtlety. Unlike the vibrant, painted caves that define popular imagination of prehistoric art, these images are rendered in engraving, appearing visually pale against the massive stone surfaces. Miriam Salas-Altas of the IPHES-CERCA institute notes that even with a high-intensity headlamp, it is difficult to distinguish an ancient trace from a random scratch or modern vandalism without knowing exactly what to look for. The identification process required a methodical separation of archaeological evidence from the noise of the cave's modern history, a task that proved impossible under standard lighting conditions.

Traces of a Local Ecosystem

The artistic inventory reveals a structured world. Among the 280 engravings, 55 figures depict animals, including horses, deer, and, significantly, bears. The presence of the bear is a specific taxonomic indicator, pointing to the existence of this species in the local ecosystem during the Paleolithic. While the exact chronological interval for the creation of these specific images remains a subject of ongoing refinement rather than a single precise year, the assemblage confirms that this region was not merely a marginal periphery of prehistoric culture, but a space where such creative practices were active.

Before this systematic work began in 2019, only two figurative engravings had been documented in Catalonia. The initial excavation of the cave dates back to 1957, but the current identification of the full scope of the art marks a shift in the understanding of prehistoric artistic distribution. The functional purpose of the cave-whether it served as a shelter, a ritual center, or a different type of space-remains a hypothesis, as the images themselves do not directly narrate the daily actions of their creators. Yet, the physical trace of the incision remains a verifiable fact of the past, expanding the known map of prehistoric human expression without requiring an interpretation of the specific social context in which it was produced.