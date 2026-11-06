Nature broke its own iron law: how a spinning cosmic giant defied thermodynamic limits in deep space

In the standard narrative of black hole physics, the universe prefers merging. Two black holes spiral together, their horizons swallowing one another in a release of gravitational waves, resulting in a single, heavier object. This process is well-understood, predicted by general relidity, and observed by LIGO and Virgo. But a new theoretical study asks a counter-intuitive question: can the reverse happen? Can a black hole spontaneously fission into two smaller ones? The answer, according to a team of physicists, is theoretically yes, but only under conditions so extreme that they likely exist nowhere in the observable universe.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Black holes in space

The obstacle is not mechanical, but thermodynamic. Black holes are characterized by entropy, a measure of the information hidden behind their event horizons. For a non-rotating black hole, the Bekenstein-Hawking formula dictates that entropy scales with the area of the horizon. Because the area of a circle is proportional to the square of its radius, a single large black hole has significantly more entropy than the sum of two smaller ones combined. The Second Law of Thermodynamics demands that entropy in an isolated system never decreases. Therefore, a static black hole fissioning into two would require the system to move to a state of lower entropy, a process nature fundamentally resists. It is a thermodynamic dead end.

However, rotation changes the math. Researchers from the University of Naples Federico II, the Center for Quantum Field Theory at the University of Southern Denmark, and CNRS in Paris explored this in a paper titled When Black Holes Admit Pair-of-pants Topologies, published in Physical Review D. Led by Francesco Sannino, the team found that if a black hole spins at nearly the maximum speed allowed by the speed of light, the thermodynamic barrier weakens. At this "extremal" limit, the energy associated with rotation provides a mechanism that could, in principle, allow the horizon to split. But this possibility is razor-thin. The two resulting fragments must separate in space faster than gravity pulls them back together. If they do not escape the immediate vicinity of the original center of mass, they will simply re-merge. This requires a delicate balance where the black hole is rotating on the very edge of stability, a window of opportunity so narrow that it likely applies only to idealized mathematical objects, not real astrophysical black holes.

So, why does this matter? The significance lies in the boundary conditions of our theories. In four-dimensional spacetime, as described by Einstein's general relativity, this fission is practically forbidden. But in higher-dimensional theories, which are often explored in string theory and quantum gravity, black hole analogs can be inherently unstable. In these frameworks, objects can fragment, especially if one piece is much smaller than the other. This suggests that the "stability" of black holes might be a feature of our specific 3+1 dimensional reality, not a universal law.

Could we ever see this? The most plausible candidates are primordial black holes, hypothetical remnants from the Big Bang that might have formed in the early universe. If these objects were spinning near their limits and fissioned, they might have left a trace. The fragmentation would likely produce a shower of high-energy radiation as the pieces collided or evaporated. Gamma-ray telescopes like Fermi-LAT are currently scanning the sky for exactly this kind of unexplained high-energy signal. While no definitive evidence of black hole fission has been found, the calculation provides a specific, testable prediction: if we detect a burst of gamma rays from a source with no star or galaxy in sight, we might be looking at the aftermath of a black hole splitting in two. It remains a mathematical possibility rather than an observed fact, but it offers a rare window into the quantum-gravitational regime where the rules of thermodynamics and geometry intersect.