World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Ingrown Toenails: Why Trimming Is Not the Cure
Dangerous cardiometabolic threat: Simple nightly habit shielded brain health in Swedish study
The ice age silence finally broke: researchers separated ancient human marks from modern noise
Nature broke its own iron law: how a spinning cosmic giant defied thermodynamic limits in deep space
Morning vs. Evening Washing: How Timing Dictates Structural Risks for Fine and Coarse Hair
Rose and grape protection guide: timing of winter covers determines survival of sensitive shoots
Accessory Placement Shifts: Asymmetric Earrings, Functional Brooches, Upper-Arm Cuffs
Why Christmas cactus buds drop: identifying the primary causes of flowering refusal
Shirshov Institute Confirms Dolphin Site Fidelity in Black Sea

Hidden brakes inside the cocoa genome: researchers unlocked a powerful shield against extinction

Science

In the dense, humid shadow of the tropical canopy, a cocoa tree usually relies on a delicate internal balance to survive. Its immune system is potent enough to fight off threats, but it must be carefully restrained to prevent the plant from attacking its own tissues. Researchers at Penn State University have identified a specific regulatory mechanism within the cocoa genome that acts as this internal brake, and they have demonstrated that loosening it just slightly significantly boosts the tree's defense against a devastating disease.

The chocolate
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The chocolate

The target of their work is Phytophthora palmivora, a pathogen responsible for black pod disease. This condition currently reduces global cocoa yields by approximately 30% each year and kills up to 10% of the trees in affected areas. Cocoa, which evolved under the relatively stable conditions of the rainforest floor, is increasingly vulnerable as shifting climate patterns create environments more favorable to such pathogens. To address this, a team led by Mark Guiting and Syla Maksimova published their findings in the journal Plant Biotechnology Journal in September 2025, detailing how a precise genetic edit can enhance the tree's existing defenses without introducing new foreign genes.

Loosening the Internal Brake

The core of the experiment centered on a gene named TcNPR3. Under normal circumstances, this gene functions as a suppressor of the plant's immune response. It keeps the defense mechanisms in check to avoid autoimmune-like damage to the plant's own tissues. Using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, the researchers introduced a specific mutation that partially disrupted the function of this gene. The result was not the addition of a new immunity pathway, but rather the partial removal of the brake, allowing the cocoa tree's existing immune system to respond more robustly when it detected the presence of the pathogen.

In laboratory settings, this modification yielded a striking result: the edited trees showed a 42% increase in resistance to black pod disease. This change required altering only two bases in the DNA sequence of a genome containing 450 million bases. It was a subtle regulatory tweak rather than a wholesale replacement of biological machinery.

A Non-Transgenic Outcome

Following the initial gene editing, the research team utilized traditional breeding techniques to remove the external components associated with the editing mechanism. The final resulting plant does not contain any foreign DNA. Under the regulatory frameworks of both the United States and the European Union, this organism is not classified as a genetically modified organism (GMO) because the specific trait could theoretically be achieved through natural selection, albeit over a much longer timescale. This distinction is significant for agricultural adoption and public acceptance.

Traditional breeding for such traits is notoriously slow. A cocoa tree requires between three and eight years to reach maturity and produce seeds. Climate change, however, is proceeding faster than natural adaptation can keep pace. A precise, minor adjustment in immune regulation offers a potential tool for maintaining the viability of the crop in the face of rising temperatures and fluctuating humidity.

From Lab to Field

While the 42% improvement in resistance is a strong indicator of the mechanism's efficacy, it remains a controlled laboratory finding. Real-world conditions present a far more complex challenge, where plants must manage simultaneous stresses from weather, insect pests, and multiple diseases. To bridge this gap, field trials are currently underway in partnership with the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at sites in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

The commercialization of this technology is being pursued by the biotechnology firm AgroNetica, which has licensed the rights to this specific mutant line. If the field trials confirm the laboratory results, this approach could open the door to developing cocoa varieties that are not only more resistant to black pod disease but also better able to withstand drought and heat. For now, the project stands as a promising step in precision plant breeding, with its ultimate success dependent on how these trees perform in the harsh, variable reality of commercial plantations.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Americas
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Brazil Confirms Fourth Newcastle Disease Outbreak in Santa Catarina
World
Brazil Confirms Fourth Newcastle Disease Outbreak in Santa Catarina
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Last materials
Shirshov Institute Confirms Dolphin Site Fidelity in Black Sea
Why Christmas cactus buds drop: identifying the primary causes of flowering refusal
Salary gap with neighbouring councils blamed as Bristol fails to fill enforcement posts
Pelargonium winter care: essential light and temperature management for indoor plants
Brown bears in the Moscow Region delay hibernation due to warm autumn weather
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
Millions of young workers in Peru left behind: Shadow labor market wipes out social guarantees
How to React Safely When Encountering a Moose
Six police ranks placed under close arrest after custodial death attributed to blunt trauma
Brazil Sets Specific Sin Tax Rates for Tobacco, Alcohol, and Transport
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.