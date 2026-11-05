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A Pink Desert Stone Proves Mars Had Liquid Water 4.1 Billion Years Ago

Science

In the Sahara desert of Mali, a pink stone weighing 800 grams has revealed itself as one of the most ancient time capsules ever retrieved from Mars. Designated Teghaza 001, this meteorite is approximately 4.1 billion years old, placing it among the three oldest fragments of the Red Planet found on Earth to date. While only about 435 meteorites of Martian origin are currently known to science, the value of this specific specimen was not immediately apparent. It was only after a detailed analysis of its composition that researchers realized they were holding a piece of deep Martian history.

The rover drills a stone with potential traces of life
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The rover drills a stone with potential traces of life

A Rosetta Stone for Mars

The significance of Teghaza 001 lies in its mineral composition. Scientists identified a unique set of volcanic minerals, including zircon crystals, within the rock. By comparing the structural data of these crystals with information gathered by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, researchers were able to trace the meteorite's origin to the southern hemisphere of Mars. One peer reviewer described the find as analogous to a Rosetta Stone, suggesting that this sample may serve as a key to deciphering the planet's early evolution.

The analysis provides concrete evidence of water activity on early Mars. The data indicates that 4.1 billion years ago, this rock interacted with liquid water. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the planet's climate, suggesting that the water cycle was significantly more dynamic in the past than current models might imply. Furthermore, the stone appears to preserve evidence of interactions between rock, water, and the atmosphere, offering a glimpse into a period when Mars was gradually losing its atmospheric moisture.

For researchers like Yan Liu from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the discovery highlights the importance of analyzing the chemical fingerprints of these rare visitors. The study of Teghaza 001 is still in its early stages, but it already offers a vital snapshot of Mars during its formative era, helping to explain how the planet transitioned from a wetter world to the cold, arid landscape observed today.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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