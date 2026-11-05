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Why a failed search for quantum gravity clues actually improved physics

Science

For over a century, the bedrock of modern physics has been Lorentz invariance-the principle that the laws of nature remain constant for all observers, regardless of their orientation or velocity. It is the silent engine behind Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. However, a persistent friction exists between the physics of the very large (general relativity) and the physics of the very small (quantum mechanics). To bridge this gap and find a theory of quantum gravity, some physicists propose that space-time is not a smooth continuum, but is instead "grainy" or discrete at an infinitesimal scale.

Underwater observatory
Photo: NASA website
Underwater observatory

If space-time possesses this granular structure, Lorentz invariance would not be absolute. Under extreme conditions, the "smoothness" of the universe would break down, creating measurable anomalies in how particles behave. To find these cracks, an international research team utilized the KM3NeT neutrino telescope, specifically the ORCA detector submerged in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea.

Neutrinos were chosen as the probe because they are nearly ghost-like; they traverse entire planets without significant interaction. The team focused on neutrino oscillation-the process by which these particles spontaneously switch between different "flavors" as they travel. Because the probability of these transitions is predicted with extreme mathematical precision, any deviation from the expected oscillation pattern would serve as a smoking gun for the violation of Lorentz invariance.

After analyzing nearly 6,000 events recorded over a 1.4-year period, the data revealed no such deviations. The particles behaved exactly as Einstein's relativity predicts. While a "null result" may seem anticlimactic, it provides a critical physical constraint: it establishes strict new boundaries on how much the laws of physics can deviate from the norm, specifically regarding the behavioral differences between muon and tau neutrinos.

The experiment demonstrates that underwater detectors can achieve a level of precision comparable to massive installations like the IceCube observatory, even during early construction phases. However, the puzzle remains unsolved. The current lack of evidence does not prove that Lorentz invariance is absolute; it only proves that any violation is too small to be detected by current sensitivities.

The next step is to scale the observation. As KM3NeT expands and collects more data, researchers intend to target ultra-high-energy neutrinos arriving from deep cosmic space. Because these particles travel vast distances, any minute deviation from relativity would accumulate over time, potentially amplifying a signal that is currently invisible to our instruments.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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