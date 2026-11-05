Hawk Moths Use Their Genitals to Jam Bat Sonar

For a hawk moth, the night is a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek where the seeker is a bat equipped with biological sonar. While many insects rely on camouflage or erratic flight to survive, certain male hawk moths have developed a more active defense: they use their genitalia to scream in ultrasound.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hawk moth dead head

This acoustic defense relies on a process called stridulation-the act of producing sound by rubbing two specialized body parts together. While this mechanism is common in crickets and some spiders, the hawk moth utilizes a surprising anatomical site. The males use their valvae, genital appendages primarily designed to grip the female during mating. When these valvae rub against specific sections of the abdomen, specialized scales vibrate, generating a series of ultrasonic pulses.

The purpose of these signals is not to communicate with other moths, but to jam the sensory equipment of their predators. Bats rely on echolocation to pinpoint prey in total darkness; the ultrasonic bursts emitted by the moth create acoustic interference, distorting the bat's perception and making it difficult for the predator to accurately locate the insect.

Research published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences reveals that this trait is not a single evolutionary fluke. The ability to produce these sounds evolved independently at least seven times across different lineages of the hawk moth family over the last 30 million years. This repeated emergence suggests a powerful adaptive advantage, providing a critical survival tool for insects that must remain active and exposed while feeding on nectar under the cover of night.