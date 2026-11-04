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Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial

Science

The ability to survive stage II pancreatic cancer has shifted from a statistical improbability to a documented possibility for some patients through the use of personalized mRNA vaccines. While standard care typically relies on a combination of surgery and chemotherapy, a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center demonstrated that reprograming a patient's own immune system to recognize mutant proteins on cancer cells can lead to long-term remission.

Biologist studying cancer 01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mateus Figueiredo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Biologist studying cancer 01

The Mechanism of Personalized Immunotherapy

Unlike traditional vaccines that prevent infection, these mRNA treatments are therapeutic. The process begins with a biopsy of the patient's tumor; researchers then use genomics and AI to decode the specific mutations of that cancer. This data is used to create a custom mRNA sequence that trains the immune system to mass-produce cancer-attacking cells.

In a small trial of 16 patients with pancreatic cancer, the vaccine was effective in half of the participants. For those who responded, such as Donna Gustafson, the immune response was not only powerful-showing a 10,000-fold increase in specific immune cells-but durable, lasting years after the final dose was administered.

Access and the Path to Implementation

Currently, access to this technology is restricted to clinical trials and specialized research institutions. For patients like Gustafson, receiving the vaccine required navigating trial eligibility and securing a spot in a study conducted by surgeons and scientists like Dr. Vinod Balachandran.

The cost and availability of these personalized treatments remain significant barriers. Because each vaccine must be reverse-engineered for an individual patient in a high-tech laboratory environment, it cannot yet be deployed as a standard, wide-scale medical service. However, the National Cancer Institute is currently partnering with private companies to fast-track the development and production of mRNA vaccines for a broader array of malignancies, including skin, lung, kidney, and bladder cancers.

Comparing Clinical Outcomes

The practical difference for patients lies in both the efficacy and the physical toll of treatment. While chemotherapy is often described as barbaric due to its systemic side effects and grueling infusion schedules, the mRNA shots are reported as having minimal to no side effects. Recent data from Merck and Moderna regarding skin cancer further validate this approach, showing a 42% reduction in recurrence and death over a two-year period.

Despite these successes, the system is not yet universal. The disparity between those who can access these cutting-edge trials and the general population of 70,000 Americans diagnosed with pancreatic cancer annually highlights that while the science has advanced, the delivery mechanism for these life-saving interventions is still in the experimental phase.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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