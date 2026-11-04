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A New Chemical Breaks Down 'Forever' Chemicals Instead of Just Trapping Them

Science

Water filtration usually works by capture: a filter traps a contaminant, effectively moving a pollutant from a stream of water into a concentrated waste pile. For per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," this is a dead end. These molecules are defined by the carbon-fluorine bond, the strongest in organic chemistry, which creates a dense atomic shield around the carbon chain. Because there is no chemical "handle" for nature or standard cleaners to grab, the molecules remain intact indefinitely.

Кристаллическая структура гидрида золота
Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain
Кристаллическая структура гидрида золота

Researchers from Arizona State University have moved beyond capture toward destruction. Instead of trapping the molecules, they developed a system designed to strip the fluorine atoms away, dismantling the chemical architecture of the pollutant itself.

The Palladium Catalyst

The team engineered membrane fibers coated with palladium nanoparticles. The mechanism relies on a process called hydrodefluorination. Hydrogen gas is passed through these fibers, where the palladium activates the hydrogen. As PFAS molecules in the water encounter the palladium surface, the catalyst brings the activated hydrogen and the PFAS molecule together in a precise reactive alignment. This interaction forces the carbon-fluorine bonds to break, converting the persistent chemicals into simpler, less harmful compounds.

The efficacy of this approach was measured over a 58-day experiment. The system removed more than 90% of six different PFAS compounds, all of which are listed as regulatory hazards. Crucially, the researchers measured the release of fluorine atoms, finding that approximately 83% of the fluorine had been cleaved from the molecules. This measurement provides the direct evidence that the chemicals were chemically decomposed, not merely filtered out.

Scaling and Constraints

While the system proves a universal ability to break down a wide class of PFAS molecules, the transition from lab to industry faces a significant economic hurdle: the cost of the catalyst. Palladium is a precious metal, trading at approximately $50,000 per kilogram, which makes large-scale deployment prohibitively expensive in its current form.

To address this, the research is shifting toward resource efficiency. The team is currently testing hybrid membranes that combine a reduced amount of palladium with specialized bacteria. This dual-track approach aims to attack the contaminants through both chemical catalysis and biological degradation, potentially lowering the cost of the materials while maintaining the destructive power of the system.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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