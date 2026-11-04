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Insects Freeze From Inside Out Due to Potassium Leak

Science

An insect can stop moving and die long before its body physically freezes. For years, this gap between the freezing point of water and the actual point of biological collapse remained a mystery. If the tissues aren't turning into ice, why does the life process simply shut down?

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Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark discovered that the failure isn't caused by cold as a general state, but by a specific electrical breakdown inside the cells. To function, nerves and muscles rely on a voltage difference between the inside and outside of the cell. This charge is maintained by constantly pumping ions-tiny charged particles-across the cell membrane. Potassium is the central player here: in a healthy state, the cell keeps potassium concentrated inside, while the hemolymph (the insect's version of blood) maintains a low concentration.

When the temperature drops, this pumping mechanism fails. The study, which tracked 25 species of Drosophila flies across a temperature range of 12 to 27 degrees Celsius, revealed a precise sequence of collapse. Under cold stress, potassium begins to leak uncontrollably from the cells into the hemolymph. Once the concentration of potassium in the surrounding fluid increases by 2.5 times, the system hits a breaking point. The muscle cells and nerve fibers lose their electrical potential entirely. Without this charge, the brain cannot send signals to the muscles, and the organism becomes paralyzed.

The most striking finding is that this "lethal threshold" of potassium is nearly identical across all studied species. Whether a fly is naturally heat-loving or adapted to northern climates, the tipping point of the chemical imbalance is the same. The only real difference is the temperature at which the leak begins; cold-resistant species simply possess more robust membranes that hold onto potassium at lower temperatures.

Data analysis suggests this mechanism is universal across different insect orders. By focusing on this specific cellular failure rather than general air temperature, scientists can now more accurately predict which pollinators or pests will survive a winter in a changing climate based on the physiological resilience of their cells.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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