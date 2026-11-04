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Wasp Venom Disables Insect Immune Defense, Enabling Fatal Fungal Infection

Science

The greater wax moth larva is encased in a chemical fortress. Its cuticle is more than just skin; it is a sophisticated barrier that renders the insect nearly impervious to most microscopic fungi. When spores of the fungus Metarhizium land on the larva, the insect's immune system triggers melanization-a rapid process that seals wounds with a dense, melanin-rich crust, effectively locking the pathogen out of the body.

This defense remains absolute until the arrival of a parasitoid wasp. The wasp uses the larva as a living incubator, injecting a venom that paralyzes the victim while keeping it alive. For years, the scientific consensus was that this venom served a singular, mechanical purpose: to ensure the larva remains still while the wasp deposits its eggs.

However, a collaboration between the Siberian State University of Engineering and Biotechnology, the Federal Scientific Center for Plant Protection, and University of Galway revealed a lethal synergy. Researchers observed that paralyzed larvae succumb to fungal infections far more frequently and rapidly than their healthy counterparts. In controlled experiments, the results were stark: while neither the wasp venom nor the Metarhizium fungus caused significant mortality on its own (killing fewer than 5% of the larvae), the combination was devastating. When the venom preceded the fungus, only 10% of the larvae survived after two days.

Breaking the Melanin Seal

The vulnerability lies in the disruption of a specific enzyme. The wasp's venom suppresses the synthesis of melanin, the very pigment responsible for reinforcing the chitinous shell and repairing tissue damage. Without this synthesis, the larva's "armor" becomes porous and brittle. This failure allows the fungus to transition into an active phase, deploying virulence enzymes that dissolve the weakened tissues and penetrate the body without resistance.

The wasp does not merely immobilize its prey; it disables the security system. While this immunosuppression may be an evolutionary byproduct of paralysis, it offers a precise blueprint for agricultural intervention. Traditional insecticides often cause collateral damage to beneficial pollinators like bees, while biological controls-such as fungi-are frequently thwarted by the hardy exoskeletons of pests.

Ekaterina Grizanova and her team suggest that understanding this mechanism enables a shift from blunt chemical warfare to a targeted biological breach. This could involve using parasitoid wasps as a priming agent before applying biopesticides, or developing genetically modified fungi capable of synthesizing the specific components of the wasp's venom to unlock the insect's immune system from within.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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