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Hell Chicken's Side-to-Side Jaw Points to Fruit-Eating Dinosaur

Science

The skull is small, roughly the size of a human palm, and its mouth is devoid of teeth, capped instead by a smooth, featureless beak. To a casual observer, Infernogallus jamesi-popularly dubbed the "hell chicken"-might seem like a biological anomaly among the formidable predators of the Late Cretaceous. However, CT scans of its muscular structure reveal a fundamental shift in behavior: this animal was not designed to tear flesh or crush bone.

Roaming dinosaur Fona herzogae
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Roaming dinosaur Fona herzogae

Instead, it chewed. Rather than the vertical, scissor-like snap typical of many carnivorous dinosaurs, the lower jaw of Infernogallus moved laterally. Its mouth functioned less like a trap and more like a mortar and pestle, grinding its food from side to side. This anatomical quirk offers a rare window into how animals and plants began to reshape one another between 72 and 66 million years ago.

The Mechanics of a Specialized Diet

The evidence comes from the Hell Creek Formation in Montana, where a remarkably well-preserved specimen was recovered in 2011. According to paleontologist Tim Dوجон of the Royal Ontario Museum, the clarity of the beak and eye orbits allows researchers to move beyond guesswork and into precise biomechanical analysis.

The animal belonged to the Caenagnathids-a family of slender, toothless dinosaurs. For years, their exact diet remained a mystery because they lacked the telltale tooth wear associated with herbivores or the massive jaw muscles of apex predators. Gregory Fanstone and his team at Stony Brook University approached the puzzle by focusing on muscle movement rather than just anatomy. Their analysis showed that the musculature was optimized for transverse motion, a movement unsuitable for ripping meat but ideal for processing soft materials containing hard internal components.

The Significance of Absence

One of the most telling pieces of evidence is something the dinosaur did not have: gastroliths. Many herbivorous dinosaurs swallowed stones to help grind tough vegetation or fibrous pulp in their stomachs. Infernogallus lacked these internal grinding stones.

This absence suggests that its food did not require heavy internal processing. It implies a diet of drupes-fruits with soft, fleshy exteriors and hard central stones, similar to ancestral versions of peaches or cherries. Such a diet explains the lateral jaw movement and the lack of stomach stones: the animal used its beak to process the soft fruit and its specialized jaw to handle the seed.

An Evolutionary Partnership

This specialized feeding habit coincides with a pivotal moment in botanical history. During the Late Cretaceous, flowering plants underwent a massive diversification, producing fruits that were larger, fleshier, and more nutrient-dense. While the researchers publishing in Nature Communications caution that a direct causal link cannot be proven, the correlation is striking.

The emergence of calorie-rich drupes provided a new ecological niche. Infernogallus represents the arrival of the "collector-processor," an organism evolved to exploit these rewards. By eating the fruit and potentially dispersing the seeds, these dinosaurs participated in a coevolutionary cycle that laid the groundwork for modern forest ecosystems.

Though the name "hell chicken" evokes a creature of aggression, the biological reality is one of refinement. Infernogallus jamesi was not a creature of terror, but a specialist of the understory, utilizing an energy-efficient strategy to thrive in a world that was becoming softer, juicier, and more complex.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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