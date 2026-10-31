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538-Million-Year-Old Fossil Shows Early Animals Had Complex Flexible Armor

Science

In the silica-rich rocks of southern China, a microscopic fossil has emerged that challenges the presumed simplicity of early animal life. Spinosoma reticulatus, a creature from approximately 538 million years ago, was no more than 1.5 millimeters long in its most complete specimen, yet it possesses an architectural complexity that defies easy categorization.

Fossil of a dragonfly in the stone
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fossil of a dragonfly in the stone

The most striking feature of S. reticulatus is its exterior. Rather than a solid shell or a simple skin, the organism was encased in a continuous mesh of fine fibers. Attached to this flexible network were hollow, ribbed spines and short plates. This structure suggests a sophisticated compromise in biological engineering: the creature maintained the protective advantages of an armored exterior without sacrificing the elasticity required for movement.

At the anterior end of the body, researchers from Peking University identified a mouth surrounded by a specialized array of protrusions. Five large, inward-curving spines are clearly visible on one side; on the opposite side, dark organic traces suggest a mirrored set of spines that decayed over eons. Based on the symmetry, the mouth was likely encircled by more than ten of these hooks. While their exact function remains a mystery, their configuration suggests a highly specific method of capturing prey or anchoring the organism within its environment.

Preserving such delicate, non-mineralized structures is a geological rarity. To ensure these patterns were biological and not mere mineral artifacts, scientists employed Raman spectroscopy. By comparing the chemical spectrum of the organism's carbonaceous remains with those of neighboring algae and cyanobacteria, the team could distinguish the animal's original biological signatures from the distortions caused by millions of years of heat and tectonic pressure.

This discovery provides a critical data point for the Ecdysozoa-the vast group containing modern arthropods and nematodes, defined by the act of molting. The existence of S. reticulatus demonstrates that by the dawn of the Cambrian period, organisms had already developed complex external coverings that blended structural rigidity with flexible meshwork. It reveals that the evolution of protective and supportive systems in early multicellular life was far more sophisticated than a linear progression from soft to hard shells.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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