NASA InSight records massive seismic event originating from Valles Marineris canyon on Mars

In the summer of 2021, the InSight lander, NASA's first seismometer to operate on another planet, recorded a powerful rumble from deep within the Martian crust. The signal was strong enough to be detected despite the instrument being positioned almost 150 degrees away from the epicenter-a distance that required seismic waves to travel around the planet's metallic core. That single vibration offered scientists a rare glimpse into a process that had been considered geologically finished: the ongoing movement of the Valles Marineris, the solar system's largest canyon system, stretching 4,000 kilometers along the Martian equator.

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For years, the prevailing model suggested that Mars, unlike Earth, lacks the plate tectonics necessary for continuous geological renewal. Earth's surface is broken into mobile plates that collide, subduct, and reshape continents. Mars, by contrast, possesses a single, stationary lithospheric shell. The standard expectation was that ancient structures like the Valles Marineris, formed billions of years ago by the outpouring of lava and the collapse of crust, had long since stabilized. Under this view, the fractures would have healed or locked under pressure, rendering the canyon system a static scar of the planet's early history. The new analysis, led by researchers from the UK and US, challenges that assumption by showing that these fractures remain active pathways for stress release.

The distinction between what was detected and what was inferred is critical to understanding the finding. InSight did not directly image the canyon floor or watch rocks slide; it detected seismic waves. The instrument recorded the timing and frequency of these waves, which scientists then used to model the source of the energy. The key evidence came from the specific patterns of reflected waves-labeled PP and SS-that bounced off the crust and mantle. By analyzing how these waves traveled through the solid parts of the planet while bypassing the liquid core, the team was able to pinpoint the source of the tremor to the Valles Marineris region. This allowed them to separate the raw data-the vibrations-from the geological interpretation: that the stress was released through horizontal shifting of rock rather than the vertical subsidence previously assumed.

The mechanics of a stationary shell

Why does a planet without mobile plates continue to shift its crust? The research identifies three persistent drivers that keep the Valles Marineris tectonically "alive.” First is the simple physics of cooling. As Mars loses heat from its interior, the planet's radius shrinks slightly. This contraction places immense compressive stress on the crust, which must accommodate the change in volume without the ability to slide in large plates. Second is the weight of the Tharsis volcanic plateau. This massive shield of basalt, located to the north, acts as a geological anchor, deforming the surrounding crust and creating uneven stress fields that extend into the canyon region. Third is the legacy of the canyon's formation. Billions of tons of rock were excavated from the Valles Marineris as it widened. This removal of mass altered the pressure balance in the deep crust, leaving behind zones of weakness that remain susceptible to movement today.

The implication is not that Mars is developing plate tectonics, but that its single-shell tectonics is more dynamic than previously modeled. The study suggests that the Valles Marineris is not merely a depression caused by gravity pulling down the crust, but a structure shaped by lateral shear. Rocks at depths of 20 to 40 kilometers are still sliding past one another. This horizontal motion is a slow, tectonic release of the accumulated strain mentioned above. It is a reminder that geological time on rocky planets is not a switch that turns off; it is a gradual dissipation of energy. For other airless worlds like Mercury and Venus, which also possess stationary lithospheres, this finding suggests that ancient fractures may still serve as the primary mechanisms for releasing internal pressure, long after the surface appears dormant.