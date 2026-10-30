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Sharp graphene folds create electrical dipoles up to 10 million times stronger than gradual bends

Science

Imagine a sheet of graphene-a single layer of carbon atoms-where a fold only a few atoms wide transforms the material's electrical behavior. Researchers have demonstrated that by introducing sharp, nanoscale creases into this two-dimensional crystal, they can fundamentally alter how electricity flows through it. This suggests a future for nanoelectronics where circuitry is controlled not through chemical doping or external magnetic fields, but through the physical geometry of the material itself.

Conductivity of graphene
Photo: Александр Рощин is licensed under Pravda.Ru
Conductivity of graphene

The Mechanics of the Fold

The phenomenon is driven by flexoelectricity, a process where a non-uniform bend in a material forces electrical charges to separate. In graphene, an extreme crease shifts electrons toward one side of the atomic lattice, creating an electrical dipole-distinct regions of opposite charge. The critical discovery is that the intensity of this effect depends not on the total height of the fold, but on its sharpness.

Experimental measurements revealed a staggering disparity: in zones where the curvature is most acute (less than a billionth of a meter), the electrical polarization is 100,000 to 10 million times stronger than in areas with gradual bends. This makes the precise geometry of a nanometer-scale crease a powerful lever for manipulating electronic properties.

From Theory to Observation

This result validates a theoretical model proposed nearly 20 years ago by Vincent Menier and Sergey Kalinin. While they predicted that sharp graphene bends would redistribute electrons, the lack of sufficiently pure material samples at the time made experimental verification impossible. Two decades later, Satwik Ajay Iyengar and colleagues from Rice University and other institutions detected unusual electrical signals concentrated precisely around the sharpest folds of the graphene.

To confirm the link between shape and current, the team utilized a combination of specialized microscopy to map the folds, Raman spectroscopy to identify zones of atomic tension and compression, and laser measurements. When the experimental data was processed using the Roar supercomputer, the measured values aligned almost perfectly with the original theoretical predictions.

Practical Implications

In practical tests, the sharp peaks of these folds act as microscopic hurdles for electrical transport. When a voltage of approximately one volt was applied, a stable electrical current formed at these specific points. It is important to note that the material does not generate electricity spontaneously; rather, the curvature modifies how an existing current moves through the material under external tension.

This shift from theoretical prediction to lab-proven performance provides a new architectural tool for engineers. By utilizing nano-curvature to dictate electron behavior, it becomes possible to design ultra-sensitive sensors and electronic components where the functionality is defined by the physical shape of the material rather than its chemical composition.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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