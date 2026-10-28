Beyond Chemical Keys: Microfluidics transforms skin cells into neurons

Imagine a cell as a vast library where the instructions for every possible identity-from a skin cell to a neuron-are stored. The problem is that many of these books are locked inside heavy, steel archival crates. Even if a scientist has the exact key to open a specific book, they cannot reach it because the crates are packed too tightly together. This is the fundamental struggle of cellular reprogramming: the genetic code is there, but it is physically inaccessible.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by https://www.scientificanimations.com/, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Клетка

In a study published in Matter, researchers from Song Li's laboratory at UCLA discovered that the solution to this genetic blockade isn't a better chemical key, but a physical shove. By momentarily squeezing cells through narrow channels, the team found they could "shake loose" the internal structure of the cell, making the DNA far more receptive to reprogramming.

The barrier is chromatin, the dense protein-and-DNA complex that packages the genome. When chromatin is too tightly wound, tools like CRISPRa-which uses a Cas9 protein to activate specific genes without cutting the DNA-simply cannot reach their target. The proteins are physically blocked by the dense packing of the cell's interior.

To bypass this, the researchers used a microfluidic chip. This device forces cells through channels smaller than the diameter of the cell nucleus. The process lasts only milliseconds, but the mechanical deformation is enough to disrupt the chromatin's rigidity. Once the cells emerge from this physical stress, they are significantly more open to biochemical signals.

The team dubbed this process MECA (Mechanically Enhanced CRISPR Activation). Testing the method on mouse skin cells, they targeted the genes Ascl1 and Brn2, which are essential for turning a cell into a neuron. Under standard CRISPRa conditions, only about 3% of the cells successfully transitioned. With the addition of the mechanical squeeze, that efficiency jumped to 10%.

The most dramatic results appeared when the team used a two-step protocol. First, they applied MECA to activate the Oct4 gene, which enhances cellular plasticity and loosens the DNA structure without fully reverting the cell to a stem cell. Following this "priming" phase, they applied a second round of MECA targeting Ascl1 and Brn2. This sequential approach converted up to 40% of the skin cells into neurons.

While these results are significant, the evidence is currently limited to mouse cell models. The researchers noted that the next critical step is testing MECA on human cells, where the baseline efficiency of CRISPRa is even lower than in mice. Furthermore, while the technique works on isolated cells, it remains to be seen how these mechanical forces would translate to complex tissues or living organisms. For now, the study demonstrates that the physical geometry of a cell is as critical to its genetic expression as the chemical signals it receives.

Source: Pravda.Ru